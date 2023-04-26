April 17-21
Marissa Ann Pressnell and husband, Nathaniel Powell Pressnell to Charles Hance and wife, Sonya Hance, 2nd District, $172,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Marilee Kay Welling, 5th District, $34,900.
Patricia H. Briggs to Rebecca J. Peterson Male, Trustee, et al, and Rebecca J. Male Peterson, Trustee, and Peterson Male Family Trust, 1 st District, $65,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Thomas Rottinghause, 1st District, $36,000.
Jason Braddock and wife, Julie Braddock to Jeffrey Sanders and wife, Maria Sanders, 5th District, $67,000.
Nicole Fey to Amy L. Beyer, 2nd District, $62,500.
Stanley R. Smith and wife, Barbara J. Smith to Fred M. Holt and wife, Vicki V. Holt, 9th District, $26,000.
Fred M. Holt and wife, Vicki V. Holt to Jim Nowak, 9th District, $26,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Russ Fischer, 4th District, $12,000.
Nora Ray to Savannah Scott LLC, et al, and Scott Gehrman, 4th District, $35,000.
Cecil C. Gilland and wife, Donna C. Gilland to Smokey Mountain Golf Course LLC, 8th District, $1,250,000.
Cecil C. Gilland and wife, Donna C. Gilland to Smokey Mountain Blue Lagoon LLC, 8th District, $100,000.
Patty Mason Jenkins McDonough, et al, and Tammy Gorrell, Mindy Hutto Troutman and Mindy Troutman to Guy Hommel Jr., 6th District, $65,000.
Joyce M. Terrell and husband, William T. Terrell to Adventure From Home Inc., 3rd District, $35,000.
Ava Ramsey to Chad Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr, 5th District, $55,000.
Drake Anthony Leatherwood, Special NE to Clifton H. Gorenflo and wife, Rachel A. Gorenflo, 5th District, $120,000.
David Paul Stockhausen to Kim E. Butcher and husband, Robert E. Butcher, $16,000.
Jason D. Smith, et al, and Tonya R. Smith to Jason D. Smith, Trustee, et al, and Tonya R. Smith, Trustee, and Smith Revocable Living Trust, $0.
Barry L. Nease Jr. and wife, Kristy B. Nease to Kenneth Chad Norton, et al, and Arville C. Norton, 6th District, $200,000.
Nikki Clabo, et al, and Heather Sauceman and Shandi Whittenburg to Max Stephen Allison Jr., 2nd District, $1,550,000.
Nikki Clabo, et al, and Heather Sauceman and Shandi Whittenburg to Max Stephen Allison Jr., 2nd District, $600,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Roy McCravey, 3rd District, $6,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Roy McCravey, 2nd District, $7,000.
Paul Carter, et al, and Paul T. Carter to Hugh G. Patterson and wife, Ogla Wells, 5th District, $70,000.
Barbara Metcalf, et al, and Barbara Metcalf Robinson to Tim Havely and wife, Nancy L. Havely, 3rd District, $60,000.
Byron Everette Colson to Shannon J. Rupert, et al, and Brett Cappello, 5th District, $16,000.
Jed Aaron Hall to Creed Richard Coggins, 10th District, $10,000.
Joseph Dephillips and wife, Sarah Dephillips to Mark Albright, 7th District, $375,000.
Sabrina Ann Higashi to Shannon J. Rupert, et al, and Brett Cappello, 5th District, $6,000.
Drury Ramsey, et al, and Linda Ramsey to 1075 Golf Course Road LLC, 6th District, $100,000.
