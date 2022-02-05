Theft: On February 1, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke to a caller regarding a theft near Resurrection Boxing Club. The caller stated that overnight, someone had stolen batteries and a tool bag from trucks that were parked behind the building. The batteries were valued at $150 each and the tool bag was valued at $100.
Drug Charges: On February 1, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a white Nissan Altima that had run a stop sign on Woodlawn Avenue. Shelton spoke to the driver who was identified as Daniel Recchia, age 44. Shelton reported a strong smell coming from the car, and Recchia stated that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Shelton found 30 grams of marijuana in the car, and Recchia produced a medical marijuana card issued out of Florida. Recchia was issued a citation for disregard of a stop sign and for possession of drugs.
Theft: On February 1, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Zoomerz on Cosby Highway regarding theft by an employee. According to the manager, Andrea McClanahan, age 47, had allegedly stolen approximately $11,100 worth of lottery tickets. The manager stated that another employee had entered the store a few days before, looking for supplies, and had opened a plastic bin and found a stack of lottery tickets that had been scratched. According to the manager and the employee, McClanahan had admitted to them that she had been stealing the tickets and scratching them. An inventory from the Tennessee Lottery Board found that McClanahan had taken 32 booklets of tickets, scratched them all, and activated only the tickets that would not alert the Board. The manager stated McClanahan had been doing this as early as November 2020, according to Douglas’ report. No details pertaining to the arrest or citation of McClanahan were included in the report.
Public Intoxication/Child Neglect: On February 1, police were sent to Newport Pediatric in response to a call regarding a possibly intoxicated female. Police spoke to Zanna Hambree, age 24, who “was acting very erratic, consistent with illegal drug use,” according to Patrolman Michael Robey’s report. Hembree had her six-month-old child with her for a visit with the doctors. Hembree was placed under arrest for public intoxication, and the child was left in care of the Newport Pediatric staff. The Department of Child Services had an active case open for Hembree and came to Newport Pediatric for further investigation. Hembree was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule VI: On February 1, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had pulled to the side of the roadway with invalid tags. Laughter spoke to the driver, who was identified as Michael Turner, age 52. Laughter reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and spotted an open beer between Turner’s legs. Turner stated he had just gotten off of work and was on his “second beer.” In regard to the marijuana odor, Turner stated there was a small amount of the substance in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found 1.6 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as a digital scale and several baggies. Turner was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, where he was also served a citation-only warrant for Violation of Probation.
DUI: On February 1, Patrolman Paul Weber was conducting a traffic stop near McDonald’s on Cosby Highway when he observed “what appeared to be a domestic incident,” according to his report. Weber spoke to a woman who stated that a man in a newer-model white sedan had rear-ended her in the McDonald’s drive-thru. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter located the vehicle on Cosby Highway and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Tavian Stewart, age 30. Laughter reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and noted Stewart’s speech to be slurred. Laughter observed a half-empty liquor bottle in the passenger floorboard. Stewart performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and an inventory of his vehicle found “nearly empty” bottles of Tennessee Legend cream liqueur and Jose Cuervo tequila, a bottle of Fireball whisky, and a Morphine bottle containing 3.25 Xanax bars and a strip of Suboxone. The victim of the crash stated that she did want to prosecute for the incident. Stewart was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On February 2, police responded to an assault call from a residence on Village Way. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with the victim, who alleged that Pamela Strange had entered her apartment without consent and had tried to hit her. Cassady spoke to Strange, who admitted to entering the apartment and said she had been drinking. Strange was determined to be the primary aggressor and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On February 3, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walmart on a shoplifting call. Suggs spoke to Lisa Shults, age 43, who had been seen attempting to walk out of the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying. The merchandise was valued at $645.63 and included a TV stand, picture frames, wall clocks, and various other home goods. Shults was placed under arrest for theft under $1,000.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.