Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 536 Highway 73, concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Oct. 4. While en route, dispatched advised deputies that the callers two children said their parents came home from the bar and were fighting. Lt. Chris Gregg came in contact with Amy Rochelle Hall, 40, and Daniel Lee Hall, 41, who both admitted they got into an argument at the bar and the argument became physical when they arrived at their residence. According to the report, both individuals had lacerations and were bleeding from their face. Lt. Gregg reported that he could not determine the primary aggressor. He placed both under arrest. They were each charged with domestic assault.
Capias warrant: Destin Chaz Cornett, 30, Ramsey Road, was served with an active capias warrant issued out of Cocke County Juvenile Court on Sunday, Oct. 4. Deputy Tim Snapp served Cornett the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Marcus Guy, 36, Terrace Way, was served with an active capias warrant issued out of Cocke County Chancery Court on Sunday, Oct. 4. Deputy Tim Snapp served Guy the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Bob Rogers Williams, 56, New Tazewell, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Oct. 4. Deputy Tim Snapp served Williams the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Clell T. Adkins, 46, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Oct. 4. Deputy Tim Snapp served Adkins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Overlook Way in reference to a disturbance on Sunday, Oct. 4. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs spoke with Tammy Naulty, 51, who said her daughter, Samantha Norton, 28, asked her to take her to a friend’s house. Naulty advised when she refused to do so, Norton allegedly threw a pack of cigarettes at her and grabbed her arm. Norton fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.