Murray arrest: Officers were dispatched to Quality Inn concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Nov. 8. Sgt. Will Garber spoke with Curtis Pack, 47, who said Stephen Murray, 30, was screaming and cursing while inside the hotel. Officers located Murray inside another room and discovered he was intoxicated. He refused to cooperate with officers. Murray was taken into custody and escorted to the police cruiser. Officers then spoke with Megan Shelton, 27, who said that she and Murray had been arguing and Murray allegedly threw his cell phone against the wall. Murray was charged with domestic assault, assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Battle arrest: A Dandridge man was arrested by the Newport Police Department following an investigation on Friday, Nov. 6. Patrolman Jessy Burgess reported was dispatched to Timeout Travel Center concerning a male subject passed out inside a vehicle. Officers made contact with the male, identified as James Battle, 29, who had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Battle and he performed poorly on all tests given. Battle reportedly admitted to “shooting up” Suboxone earlier that day. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
Break-in: Jessica Litton, 31, Ridgestone Way, filed a theft report with the Newport Police Department on Friday, Nov. 6. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Litton, who said when she returned to her vehicle after working at Newport Medical Center, she noticed someone had broken into her car and had taken several items. According to the report, Litton advised that her debit card was used at Weigel’s later that evening. The theft is under investigation.
Break-in: Officers were dispatched 1022 Cosby Highway, in reference to a burglary on Saturday, Nov. 7. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Mike Garner and Anthony Rust, who said their vehicles were broken into sometime over the weekend. According to the report, several tools were stolen from both vehicles.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Best Western concerning a theft that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 7. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Donald Hathway, who said several items were taken from his trailer sometime during the night. The estimated loss totaled $1,300.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
