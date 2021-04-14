Domestic Violence: On April 9, officers were dispatched to Motel 6 on Cosby Highway in reference to a male and female arguing. According to the report, Officer Lindsey Laughter spoke to Thomas Moulden, 51, West Paine Street, Sevierville. Moulden said he and Kathy Bohanon were just “talking loudly,” but Bohanon told Officer Laughter that Moulden had struck her and showed a large knot on the side of her head. Moulden was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle: On April 11, Thomas Wiedmaier reported his rented U-Haul truck stolen from 985 US-25/70 where it had broken down. The truck had Arizona plates, and Patrolman Chris Silvers stated he had seen the truck at the residence for a while beforehand.
Contempt of Court: On April 10, officers responded to a call from a residence on 7th Street regarding Angela Moore, 42, who had recently been released from Cocke County Jail. According to the report, Moore had been in jail for assaulting her mother Donna Moore. She had been allowed to “return home without violent contact,” but officers found her causing a disturbance in the residence. Angela Moore was arrested for Contempt of Court and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On April 9, Officer Matthew Elliot found Timothy Bradley Long, 51, River Rest Way, Newport, in his car. Police had received a call that Long was unconscious inside the vehicle, and when Elliot arrived, Long was awake and smelled of alcohol. According to the report, Long claimed he had had “1 thing to drink”, and upon searching his vehicle officers found nine 50 mL bottles of rum. Long was asked to submit a breath test at the jail and registered a .305 BAC.
Shoplifting: On April 9, officers responded to a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway regarding a shoplifting in progress. The Loss Prevention Officer reported that a male had come into the store and walked out with several speakers without paying. Officers came into contact with Cory Shane Barnett, 31, Wiley Town Road, Newport, as he was walking south across the Newport Towne Center parking lot. Barnett tried to flee the police and officers pursued him on foot to the Tennessee State Bank parking lot where an officer discharged his taser, immobilizing Barnett. While this was happening, another officer located the vehicle where Barnett had stored the speakers and made contact with Victoria Shults, 24, Cosby Highway, Newport, who was inside. Officers searched the vehicle and located 1g of suspected methamphetamine and 13g of marijuana. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Roberts Arrest: On April 10, Officer Justin Shelton observed two individuals standing near a green Ford Explorer in the parking lot of a car wash. The vehicle’s hood was up and the catalytic converter was lying on the ground. According to the report, Shelton approached the men due to the “rash” of catalytic converter thefts in the county. The men claimed the vehicle belonged to a friend and they were fixing it. Shelton observed open alcohol bottles and needles around the car and conducted a search of both men. The first man, identified as James Roberts, 31, Rock City Road, Newport, was found to have 1.32g of suspected methamphetamine on his person. Roberts was arrested. The second man, David Ellison, 52, E Main Street, Newport, was found with a syringe on his person and received a citation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
