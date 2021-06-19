Possession of Schedule III: On June 15, police were dispatched to Time Out gas station on US 25/70 in regards to drug activity. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to two individuals in a black BMW. Katrina Collingsworth, age 38, stated to Cassady that she did not know why anyone would think there was drug activity going on. Rickie Fox, age 37, was in the driver’s seat. While looking to find the vehicle’s VIN, Cassady found two hypodermic needles in the side door. Collingsworth admitted to having two strips of suboxone and another needle. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle: On June 15, police received communication from Robert Campbell that his wife, Ashley Woody, was divorcing him and had taken his car. The 2005 Nissan is registered to Campbell, but he stated that his wife came to his house to gather her belongings, at which point he left the residence. Campbell stated that when he returned to his residence, the vehicle was missing. Campbell also told police he has not been able to make contact with Woody since she left.
DUI/Possession: On June 17, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a white Nissan Pathfinder with a non-functioning taillight. Laughter reported that she could smell a strong odor of marijuana from the car as she approached it. The driver was identified as Shawn Martin, age 43. Martin told Laughter that he had marijuana on his person and gave Laughter a bag containing 6.05 grams of marijuana. Martin also admitted to having drunk three Twisted hard tea beverages before driving. Martin was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting/DUI: On June 17, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Walmart’s Loss Prevention Officer told police to be on the lookout for a male driving a black Chevy truck with items in the bed. Patrolman Joshyua Shults came into contact with the vehicle near Lane’s Market, at which point the driver turned onto Armory Road and began driving at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. When the driver reached the end of Armory Road, he entered traffic on Cosby Highway without stopping, traveled across four lanes of traffic and struck a guardrail before entering the median, at which point the vehicle broke down. The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Johnson, age 25. According to Shults’ report, Johnson appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, likely heroin. Also in the vehicle were a woman and two children. Johnson was charged with Theft Under $1000, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, DUI, and Child Endangerment.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 17, police responded to a call regarding a suicidal man at Relax Inn who wanted police to kill him. The man was wielding a seven-inch hunting knife and made threats to any officer who entered the room. Police were able to draw the man out of the room and subdue him with the use of Tasers. The man was restrained and transported to Newport Medical Center to be evaluated.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
