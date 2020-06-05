DUI: Officers were dispatched to Food City in Eastern Plaza in reference to a male subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Tuesday, June 2. Patrolman Brandon Cassady came in contact with the male in question identified as Anthony J. Beck, 26, Palmer Hollow Road, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Beck and he performed poorly on all tests given. Beck was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Warrants served: Bridget N. Williams, 35, East Highway 25/70, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (three counts) and violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, June 3. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Williams at Walmart.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Front Street in reference to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, June 4. Upon arrival Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Marlo McGaha, 41, who said while she and Ben Benfield, 43, were arguing over their dog, Benfield allegedly made harmful threats to McGaha. Benfield was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.