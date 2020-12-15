Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 576 Wells Drive concerning an assault that occurred on Monday, Dec. 14. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs and Lt. Chris Gregg spoke with Dylan Hamilton, 21, who said he and Nick Gibson, 19, were arguing over a phone when Gibson allegedly struck him in the head several times. Gibson was later arrested at a residence on Travis Way. He was charged with assault.
Hook arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 concerning a possible impaired driver on Friday, Dec. 11. Deputy Brock Hannah found the vehicle in question sitting at Bridgeport Market. Deputies made contact with the driver, Paul Hook, 54, Free Bird Way, who had a strong odor of alcohol about his person and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, deputies attempted to administer a field sobriety test to Hook but he refused to participate. Hook was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of financial responsibility, violation of registration law, violation of implied consent and driving while license revoked.
Probation violation: Amanda Beeler, 42, Three Sisters Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 14. Sgt. Joey Owings served Beeler the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Amber Hayes, 34, Gatlinburg, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Sunday, Dec. 13. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Hayes at a residence on Morgan Road without incident.
Probation violation: Matthew Phillip Bailey, 37, Allen Chapel Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Saturday, Dec. 12. Deputy Zach Shelton arrested Bailey without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
