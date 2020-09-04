Warrant served: Kimberly Strickland, 29, Fowlers Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for vandalism under $500 on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Strickland was charged in connection to a August 27 vandalism incident where she allegedly damaged an Xbox 360 and TV that belonged to Ray John Allen. Strickland was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hurst arrest: Bruce Lee Hurst, 38, Cherry Brook Way, was served with an active capias warrant issued out of Cocke County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 3. While placing Hurst under arrest, Deputy Jody Henry located a small bag that contained suspected methamphetamine and a scale. Hurst was additionally charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Big Creek Road and Black Mountain Road concerning an unresponsive male subject on Thursday, Sept. 3. Deputy Rebecca Colley and Deputy Jody Henry came in contact with Richard Reed, 61, Sage Way, who was sitting in a vehicle and could not keep his eyes open. Deputies administered field a sobriety test to Reed and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
Two charged: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Mountain Ranch Road and Hannon Road concerning two males passed out in a vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 3. Deputy Rebecca Colley made contact with Brandon Lee Miller, 34, Lark Road, and Brandon Earls, 24, Chicken Hollow Road. During the investigation, Deputy Colley obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where she found a box that contained needles and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. Neither subject claimed ownership of the drugs. Both were placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.