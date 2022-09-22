DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to an area of Westbound Interstate 40 in reference to a male being disorderly inside a vehicle and grabbing the steering wheel in order to force the driver off the road. Deputy Ensley made contact with the driver, Marsha Burleson, near Commercial Bank on Cosby Highway. Burleson stated that her son, Kenneth Dickerson, had grabbed her hand forcefully and pulled on her hand and the steering wheel in an effort to force the vehicle to go off the road. Burleson stated that once they had exited the interstate, Dickerson again tried to force the vehicle off the road and into the parking lot of the Tobacco Barn. She stated that at that time, Dickerson then got out of the vehicle and ran behind the Commercial Bank and towards the houses. Deputies searched the area for Dickerson and were initially unable to locate him. Dispatch then advised Deputies that Dickerson was wanted out of Wilson County, Tennessee. Deputy Ensley then searched within the Weigel's station for Dickerson, asking store employees if they had seen someone matching his description entering the store. The clerks advised that a male matching the description went into the bathroom. Deputy Ensley stated that upon contact with Dickerson, he asked what had happened between the male and his mother, and Dickerson’s response had nothing to do with what had happened. Dickerson was then placed under arrest for Domestic Assault and was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL DISPUTE: Deputy Pickens responded to a residence on Greystone Way in reference to “an unwanted visitor.” Deputy Pickens spoke with Mary Stapleton, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Jones, had been released from Sevier County Jail and showed up at her house wanting his property. She stated that Jones had left a bag containing drug paraphernalia at the residence. She also told the deputy that Jones stated he had everything he needed, and since he was incarcerated, she burned the property he left. Jones stated that he never told her that, and that Stapleton texted him saying she did have a bag of his stuff. Deputy Pickens stated that it was unknown if Stapleton still had the items in question, and there was no evidence of Stapleton burning the items, other than her stating she had, at the time of the report. Jones was advised on how to get a Writ of Possession, since Stapleton did not want him back on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.