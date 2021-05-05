Drug Possession: Deputies performed a routine traffic stop after observing a vehicle with an expired registration. They came in contact with the driver identified as Donald Edward McCoy, 54, Morristown, who provided a valid license and proof of insurance. McCoy was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle to which he replied no, but still refused a search of the vehicle. A K-9 officer was deployed to perform an air sniff test on the vehicle. The canine alerted to the passenger side of the vehicle. Deputies found 6.7 grams of Heroin, 2.75 grams of Methamphetamine and a digital scale. They also located a pill bottle in the console of the car, which held 10 Oxycodone pills. McCoy was found to have $485 on his person. He was taken into custody on charges of Possession of Schedule I, Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs and Simple Possession or Casual Exchange.
Vandalism: Jessica Recchia contacted the Sheriff’s Office in reference to vandalism of the sign for the Bobarosa Saloon. Recchia stated that on May 1, Caleb Griffith, 26, Bybee, and another male left the bar and Griffith threw a beer bottle at the sign causing it to crack. Recchia said that Griffith vandalized the inside of the bar on December 28, 2019. Sessions Court ordered Griffith to pay for the damages, and was ordered to stay off the property. Recchia valued the sign at $2,000.
Evading Arrest: Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on West Highway 25/70. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony McKinney, 41 Newport, who attempted to flee from deputies once they activated their lights and sirens. McKinney crashed his vehicle while being pursued and fled on foot. He was apprehended by K9 Narco and taken into custody. He faces charges of Evading Arrest, Theft, Reckless Endangerment, Driving While License Revoked and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
