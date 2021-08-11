Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule II: On August 6, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding an ongoing theft from a residence on Ruble Avenue. Shelton made contact with four individuals, including Travis Wilkins, age 38, and Isaac Finchum, age 25. Shelton noticed Wilkins digging in his pocket and dropping a baggie containing a white powdery substance. Wilkins was placed under arrest for possession of suspected heroin. Finchum was found to have two active warrants out of Cocke County, and several more out of Knoxville. On the property, police found two stolen vehicles: A 2005 GMC Sierra stolen out of Knoxville and a 2006 Honda Accord stolen out of Cocke County. Police found a stolen 12-gauge shotgun and .29 grams of suspected heroin in the GMC.
Domestic Assault: On August 8, around 10:30 a.m., Sergeant Justin Vinson responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Myers Circle. Vinson spoke to Kaela Napier, who stated that her child’s father, Deonta Robinson, had thrown a drink on her and “laid hands on her.” According to Vinson’s report, two areas of Napier’s face showed signs of the assault. Police located Robinson on Woodlawn Avenue, where he admitted to “laying hands” on Napier. Robinson was placed under arrest.
Domestic Assault: On August 8, around 2 p.m., police responded to an assault call from Myers Circle. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Kathryn Chapman, age 34, who stated to police that her husband Stephen Lemoine, age 24, had struck her and had run into her with his vehicle before driving away. Shelton reported that Chapman was highly intoxicated. Chapman stated to Sergeant Justin Vinson that she and Lemoine were arguing in their vehicle when Lemoine kicked her out of the vehicle before going to get the child from the residence. Chapman stated that Lemoine put the two-year-old into the backseat with only a seatbelt and tried to leave. Chapman confronted Lemoine, at which time a witness stated Lemoine pushed Chapman to the ground and punched her in the face. As Lemoine tried to leave, Chapman jumped through the driver’s side window and grabbed the steering wheel while Lemoine was driving down the road. Both Lemoine and Chapman were placed under arrest for assault, and Lemoine was also charged with endangerment of a child.
Check Fraud: On August 6, police spoke to Jay Patel of the Tobacco Barn, who reported a forged check from Dustin James, age 24. According to reports, James had stolen a check from a woman’s mailbox and forged his own name as the payee. On August 8, police were dispatched to East Broadway to arrest James.
Theft/Evading Arrest: On August 6, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a theft call from Dollar General on East Plaza Way. Laughter spoke to an employee who stated she saw a man, later identified as Michael McAfee, age 37, try to hide a pack of Reese’s candy in his pants. When the employee confronted McAfee, he intimidated her and left the store. Laughter came into contact with McAfee behind Food City and confronted him. Laughter noticed a knife around McAfee’s neck and attempted to disarm him. After Laughter was able to take the knife from McAfee, she attempted to detain him but he was uncooperative. McAfee tried to pull away from Laughter and fell over, taking Laughter to the ground. McAfee was able to get to his feet and tried to run. With assistance from Sergeant Derek Wright, Laughter was able to detain McAfee.
DUI: On August 7, around 3:15 a.m., Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Buick on Templin Street with a nonfunctioning brake light. The driver was identified as Rickey Burgess, age 55. Burgess admitted he had been smoking marijuana while driving. Burgess performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and Weber determined Burgess was under the influence of Marijuana as well as a stimulant of some kind. Burgess was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless Driving: On August 8, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a GMC Arcadia traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on US 25/70. The vehicle pulled over on New Church Road, but pulled away and sped down Raines Road, a 20 mph zone, at 50 miles per hour. Wright chased the vehicle to a residence on Willow Brook Road. The driver, later identified as Carl Rader, age 51, fled into the woods. Later in the night, the owner of the residence told police Rader had come back to the house. Rader was placed under arrest for reckless driving, evading arrest and driving without a license.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
