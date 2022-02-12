Public Intoxication: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of I-40 around the 449-mile marker on reports of a white Subaru that was sitting in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, Magouirk found the vehicle unoccupied and sitting halfway in the road. The keys were still in the vehicle so Magouirk was able to move the vehicle out of the roadway before leaving it to attempt to locate the driver for a welfare check. Magouirk traveled eastbound and observed a male subject walking on the opposite side of the interstate. When Magouirk stopped to check on the subject, he reportedly began to run away as Magouirk was giving verbal commands to come back. Magouirk was able to catch up to the subject in his patrol car at which time he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was nearly struck by a tractor-trailer. Magouirk grabbed the subject by the arm in an attempt to pull him out of traffic, but he allegedly began to resist. Magouirk forced the subject to the ground on the shoulder of the interstate in order to regain control of the situation and to prevent him from being struck by traffic. The subject was identified as Richard Arwood, 46, Canton, NC. Arwood allegedly admitted that he had recently used methamphetamine and had left his vehicle after becoming paranoid because “tractor-trailers were following him.” Arwood was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation Violation: On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Deputy Alison Brooks was asked to come to the Cocke County Jail to serve a warrant. Upon arrival, Brooks learned that Timothy Long had an active outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. Brooks served Long the warrant without incident.Driving While Revoked: While patrolling near Centerview Elementary School, the radar inside SRO Jacob Sutton’s patrol car clocked a 2000 Nissan traveling 33 mph in a 15 mph school zone while children were present. Sutton initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and it stopped at the Dollar General near the school. Sutton checked the displayed registration plate with dispatch who advised the registration plate was supposed to be displayed on a Gold 2010 Dodge Journey. Sutton made contact with the driver, Billy Ray Long, Jr., who stated he did not have a license. Sutton checked with dispatch again, and they advised that Long had multiple Driving on a Revoked License offenses. Long stated he did not have insurance on the vehicle and that it was not registered. Long was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail. He was additionally charged with Improper Tags, Speeding, Financial Responsibility and Reckless Driving.
Driving While Revoked: On February 10, Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of West I-40 when he observed a red passenger car driving with a large crack in the windshield. The driver later, identified as Nathan Shawn Maples, fail to use a turn signal while changing lanes. A traffic stop was conducted on the westbound off ramp at the 435 exit. Maples license came back as revoked for a prior DUI offense. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Escape: On Thursday, February 10, Deputy Randy Forbes served a warrant on Cedia Elizabeth York for escape. York left a rehabilitation facility before she completed the time required by General Sessions Court in Cocke County. York was already in custody at the time the warrant was served.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
