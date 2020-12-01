Domestic assault: The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants against a Newport man who allegedly assaulted a juvenile on Friday, Nov. 27. Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with the 14-year-old female, who said her grandfather, Brian K. Holt, 52, Jimtown Road, allegedly pushed her against a refrigerator and then threw her against the wall. The victim reported that Holt then stepped on her and “squeezed” her. The victim sustained injuries and was treated at Newport Medical Center. Warrants for domestic assault were issued for Holt.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Fox Chase Road in reference to an impaired driver on Friday, Nov. 27. While en route, Deputy Brock Hannah said the caller reported the driver, later identified as Steve Neal Reardon, 58, Canney Creek Road, ran over his flower bed while Reardon was driving through the neighborhood. Reardon was reportedly pulling in and out of different driveways. Deputies located Reardon, who was sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle while parked. According to the report, Deputy Hannah said he saw an open container of Twisted Tea sitting in the center console. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Reardon and he performed poorly on all tests given. When placing Reardon under arrest, deputies located a glass pipe in his pocket. Reardon was charged with driving under the influence, open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 4600 block of Hooper Highway in reference to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Nov. 28. Deputy Zach Shelton located the driver, Alicia Renee Bell, 38, Mathis Branch Road, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Deputies questioned Bell about what happened and she admitted she struck a boulder and “got stuck on top of it”. According to the report, Bell had slurred speech and was not making sense while speaking to deputies. Deputy Shelton reported that Bell struck the end of a guardrail near 4669 Hooper Highway. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Bell and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
