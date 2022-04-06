Possession of Schedule V: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Old Highway 411 when he observed a green passenger vehicle cross the double yellow line and fail to use a turn signal turning into a driveway. Damron conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as William Green. Damron noticed a syringe inside the driver’s door area and asked Green if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. Green allegedly stated, “he didn’t think so.” Damron told Green he saw the syringe inside the door to which Green reportedly stated “there may be needles in the car.” After conducting a vehicle search, Damron located a black bag under the driver’s seat containing 20 suspected 600mg Gabapentin and eight 400mg Gabapentin pills. There was also a white container with nicotine pouches inside and a hidden compartment containing five suspected Xanax pills. Green was placed under arrest and transported the County Jail for booking.
Criminal Impersonation: Sergeant Joshua Boyce observed a black passenger vehicle traveling on Cosby Highway at 71 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was performed, and when Boyce ran the identification of the passenger in the vehicle, Central Dispatch was unable to locate her name. The passenger had given Boyce the name of Virginia Aucoin, which did not come back on file through dispatch’s database. When he asked “Virginia” what her real name was she allegedly gave the last name King. Again, that name came back as not on file. Once Boyce ran the suspects Social Security number it came back with the name Virginia Livingston. He checked Livingston for warrants and found she had an active warrant for Violation of Probation. Livingston was taken into custody and additionally charged with Criminal Impersonation.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling I-40 eastbound near mile marker 434 when he observed a dark color passenger vehicle that kept coming out of its lane of travel. He followed the vehicle to the off ramp to safely conduct a traffic stop for the violation. Once Damron activated his overhead blue lights the driver, Jesse Shropshire, continued to drive eastbound while the passengers in the car “began moving around inside the vehicle.” Shropshire came to a complete stop at the bottom of the 435 on ramp. Damron explained the reason for the traffic stop and ask the occupants for identification. After checking them through dispatch, Damron was notified of a NCIC hit on Shropshire for Burglary out of Jefferson County. He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. Shortly after Shropshire was arrested, Damron located a clear pipe in his front pocket along with a clear bag with a grey powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl. Shropshire gave verbal consent to search his vehicle and deputies located syringes throughout the entire back seat area where April Banks was sitting, along with burnt spoons. Audie Perkins, another passenger, had two sets of digital scales in the seat where he was sitting along with syringes inside the door panel. Deputies also found burnt spoons and more syringes where Paula Newman was sitting, along with a pill bottle inside her jacket pocket. Deputies transported all of the subjects to the County Jail for booking.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to a residence on Enduro Way in regard to a verbal domestic incident called in by a third party. Upon arrival, Damron identified the suspect, Rhett Campbell, who allegedly grabbed his father, Dewayne Campbell, and shoved him in an attempt to take him to the ground. Verbal commands were given to Rhett Campbell to release his father, but he ignored those commands and was taken to the ground, according to the report. Damron was able to place Rhett Campbell under arrest without further altercation. He was transported to the County Jail to be booked on the charge of Domestic Assault.
Criminal Trespass: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lehigh Drive concerning a possible domestic dispute between Julia Busler and the owner of the residence. While en route, dispatch confirmed a “no trespassing” order that was logged in December of 2021 on Julia Busler. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with all parties and began speaking with them about the incident. At that time, the owner of the residence, Louise Freeman, said she did not want Busler on the property. Busler was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Public Intoxication: On Saturday, April 2, Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of Whitlock Road when she observed a male subject staggering in the roadway. As she continued to monitor the male subject, Brooks noticed that he had “erratic body movements and seemed confused as to where he was going,” according to the report. Brooks conducted a welfare check on the male who was identified as Thomas Newton. The report states that Newton’s pupils were constricted, he was sweating profusely and his emotions were inconsistent. Brooks asked Newton when was the last time he used illegal narcotics, and he allegedly admitted he “snorted” methamphetamine that morning. Brooks also learned that Newton had an active outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Brooks placed Newton under arrest and transported him to the jail.
Driving While Suspended: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway due to the driver not wearing a seat belt. He came in contact with the driver, William Spence, who had a medically suspended driver’s license due to a history of driving charges and vehicle crashes. Spence was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Dog Bite: On Sunday, April 3, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the ER at Newport Medical Center to sign a chart in regard to a dog bite. Upon arrival, Brooks spoke with the victim, Shelly Campbell, who stated that a stray dog has been around her property for several days. Campbell said the dog is friendly around people but gets protective, which causes issues with other dogs. Campbell stated that sometime on the day in question the dog bit her on her right hand. Brooks observed Campbell’s right hand and noticed that her finger and knuckle looked broken and she could see the bite mark. Campbell stated that she and other family members were able to tie the dog to a pole at her residence. She asked that the dog be removed and taken to the Friends Animal Shelter.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
