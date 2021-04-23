Stolen Vehicle: On April 20, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle that had been located at Mr. Gas on US 25/70. The grey Toyota Corolla had been rented to Douglas Thomas, 33, Frashier Road, Carrollton, GA. Suggs made contact with Thomas and placed him under arrest.
Domestic Assault: On April 20, Patrolman Jessy Burgess responded to an assault call at a residence on Lennon Circle in Newport. According to the report, Ann Crane spoke with Burgess and stated that Aaron Naill, 32, Lennon Circle, Newport, had broken Crane’s game console and thrown her to the ground before leaving the residence. Officers were able to locate Naill and take him into custody.
Drug Possession: On April 21, Police responded to a call regarding a male and female unconscious in their car in the parking lot of Walmart on Cosby Highway. According to the report, the individuals, identified as Jimmy Daniels, 49, Old Greeneville Highway, Parrottsville, and Tishena Workman, 36, Old Stage Road, Dandridge, appeared under the influence of narcotics. Both denied having any substances in the vehicle, but a search revealed approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Financial Responsibility: On April 22, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a BMW traveling on Cosby Highway with expired tags. The driver, identified as Gary Rines, 41, Red Oak Lane, Dandridge, was found to be driving on a revoked license and could not provide proof of financial responsibility.
Revoked License: On April 21, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a red ford truck that failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver, identified as Joshua McCarthy, 26, Carter Road, Knoxville, was found to be driving on a revoked license. A search of the vehicle found 5.52 grams of suspected heroin, packaged in small plastic baggies commonly used for sale, as well as 17 Gabapentin pills. McCarthy was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Order of Protection: On April 20, Mary Smith called the Newport Police Station about a vehicle that was following her. Smith drove to the Police Station and the following vehicle parked at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home. Patrolman Eli Suggs approached the vehicle and the driver was identified as Pollis Mack, 69, Clearwood Road, Newport. Mack was found in violation of Smith’s Order of Protection against him.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.