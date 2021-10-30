Violation of Community Corrections: Deputies were dispatched to West Highway 25/70 to meet Jefferson County officers who arrested David Lowery on a traffic stop. Lowery had warrants out of Cocke County for Violation of Community Corrections. Sergeant Dylan Norton took Lowery into custody and transported him to the County Jail.
Assault: Lieutenant Zach Shelton responded to Mimosa Way in reference to an assault. Shelton made contact with Dillon Carroll, who stated that he went to 106 Greystone Way to retrieve his property when an unknown male pulled him into the residence and assaulted him. Carroll stated that he had been staying at 106 Greystone Way but left the residence on October 25. Carroll did not provide any details as to why the assault occurred. The report states that Carroll slight swelling and dried blood on his nose.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a truck traveling southbound on Highway 321 that had a mattress in the back that was not properly secured. He initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Steve Phillips. Phillips stepped out of the truck and began strapping the mattress down correctly. During that time dispatch returned driver’s license information on Phillips. It was found his license was revoked out of Sevier county for DUI. The report states that Phillips began acting “uneasy,” and Damron asked for consent to search his vehicle. Phillips gave consent to search, and during the search of the truck Damron located a small glass pipe and a bag with a crystal like substance located behind the driver’s seat. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 3.9 grams. Phillips was charged with Possession of Schedule II.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
