Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule II: On December 31, Sergeant William Garber observed a gold Chevy Malibu with a loud muffler and found that the tag was registered to a vehicle that was stolen out of Greene County. Garber initiated a traffic stop, at which point the driver sped up and fled the scene while officers gave chase. The driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 321 and slid into a rock embankment. Police identified the driver as Joseph Bickford, age 48. Bickford was placed under arrest, and a search of his person revealed a 1.28 gram rock of suspected methamphetamine, as well as other drug paraphernalia. Bickford was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On January 3, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Loss Prevention told police that a male subject had left the store with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise. Police made contact with the subject near Wendy’s and identified him as Adam Edwards, age 26. Edwards was detained, and police found that he had in fact tried to take a cart full of items valued at $2,109.07. Edwards was arrested for theft over $1,000 and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft of Animal: On January 3, police responded to a call regarding a stolen dog. The complainant told police that her Lhasa Poo dog named Stella had been in her backyard before she noticed the dog was missing. The complainant’s neighbor told her that “people who have been staying at the vacant residence on the corner of Rock City Road and Buda Street had been coming by and trying to pet her dog,” according to Patrolman Shane Bower’s report. The complainant stated that she had purchased the dog in Morristown for $1,800.
DUI: On December 30, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed a black Ram truck crossing the fog line on West Broadway. Laughter followed the truck and watched it cross the center line on Cosby Highway, at which point she initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Andrew Rathbone, age 30. Laughter noted a smell of alcohol on Rathbone’s breath, and Rathbone admitted to having consumed several alcoholic drinks at the Fox and Hounds restaurant. Rathbone performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
