Prescription Fraud: On November 2, police spoke with Patrick Martin, who stated that Kayla Caronna, age 33, had used her ID to pick up a prescription that was made under Martin’s name. Martin stated that he had not given anyone permission to pick up this prescription. Police spoke to Caronna, who admitted to picking up the prescription and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly Conduct/Assault: On November 3, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from the Helen Ross McNabb Center on US 25/70 West. Shelton spoke to Kevin Taylor, age 54, who Shelton reported, “smelled of an alcoholic beverage and his speech was very slurred.” Taylor told police that he entered the building and began calling his mother expletives. Taylor’s mother stated that he was in a rage, and that she was afraid for her life. She stated that Taylor had a knife and a tire iron with which he had been making threats. Taylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault of Minor(s): On November 3, police were dispatched to Newport Church of God in response to an assault on a juvenile. Police spoke to two juveniles, who stated that they were assaulted by Jonathon Martinez-Garcia, age 21, one of the youth pastors at the church. Juvenile #1 stated that she had brought condoms to church and gave them to Juvenile #2. According to Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter’s report, the condoms ended up on the floor and were picked up by a 10-year-old child, when Martinez found them and asked who brought them. Juvenile #2 stated that the condom was his, and Martinez “got in [Juvenile #2’s] face,” according to the report. Juvenile #1 stated that she got in between the two and was pushed in the process. Juvenile #2 stated that Martinez “hit him twice, and then put him in a chokehold on the ground,” according to the report. Witnesses stated they saw the two on the ground, wrestling, but did not know who started the fight. Martinez fled from the church before police arrived, but Juvenile #2’s mother was informed how to obtain a criminal summons if they wished to pursue further action.
Possession of Firearm While Intoxicated: On November 3, police responded to a call of an ongoing burglary at a residence. Patrolman Shane Bower approached the residence and made contact with Ethan Hux, age 22, who stated that he was the one who called the police. According to Bower’s report, Hux was “hiding in a wooded area on a hill behind the residence,” holding a long rifle. Hux stated that multiple people had broken into his residence, including his girlfriend, who is currently incarcerated in Cocke County Jail. According to Bower, Hux changed his story multiple times regarding the number of subjects and stated that he “couldn’t get a good look at them.” Bower observed that Hux appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and Hux stated that he was indeed under the influence of methamphetamine. Hux was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: On November 4, police responded to a call from a residence regarding an assault. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke to Shaleen Raines, age 53, and Britany Fine, age 33. Raines stated that she had been in an argument with Fine and her boyfriend, Ryan Wolbert, age 43, regarding prescription drugs. Raines stated that the argument developed into a physical altercation involving all three parties. Raines stated that Wolbert began choking her and punching her. Shults observed Raines’ swollen eye, as well as fresh blood on her shirt. Fine stated that Raines initiated the altercation and showed police a video of the events leading up to the fight. Raines’ two juvenile children, both age 11, stated that Raines did in fact initiate the physical altercation, and stated that the three subjects “have a heroin addiction and often fight over narcotics,” according to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report. Raines and Fine were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Wolbert had left the scene before police arrived, and warrants were issued for his arrest. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter filed a report with DCS.
Child Neglect/DUI: On November 4, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to a 12-year-old child who had been “left out in the cold,” according to Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter’s report. Police spoke to the child, who stated that her father, Jacob Preston, age 41, had grabbed her wrists and pushed her outside without her shoes, into 45-degree weather. The child stated that Preston had been drinking beer. Police returned the child to her home, and attempted to make contact with her parents, who the child’s siblings stated were out looking for her. When the parents returned, police spoke to Preston, who Laughter reported had a “strong smell of an alcoholic beverage,” coming from his person. Preston stated that his daughter has anger issues and that he sent her outside for some “space.” Preston was asked to perform field sobriety tests and did not comply. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
