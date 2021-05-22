Break-in: On May 17, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to Patricia Webb regarding a break-in at her residence. Webb reported that someone had stolen a Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $600, as well as her Samsung Galaxy 6 phone, valued at $100.
Theft: On May 17, Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke to Caillin Greer regarding the theft of her wallet. According to the report, Greer said she left her wallet in her unlocked car outside her residence, and when she came back to the car the wallet was missing. The wallet contained $1,600 in cash, Greer’s debit card, and her EBT card, as well as her ID and her boyfriend’s ID.
Fox Citation: On May 17, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a black Dodge that failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver turned into a driveway on Frosty Road before exiting the vehicle and fleeing into the woods. Weber recognized the driver as Dalton Fox, 27, Past Time Way, Newport, but did not give chase. Weber spoke to the passenger of the car, who stated she didn’t know why Fox was running and that she had told him to drive more carefully. Warrants were filed for Fox for Driving on a Suspended License (Fifth Offense) and Evading Arrest.
Assault: On May 18, Patrolman Brandon Cassady responded to an assault call regarding an altercation between drivers on Cosby Highway. Cassady spoke to Brittany Linger, who stated a woman, identified as Tracy Johnson, 51, Orchard View Drive, Newport, was driving erratically and Linger admitted to telling Johnson to “lay off the crack pipe,” at which point Johnson exited her vehicle and attempted to open Linger’s car door several times. In that altercation, Linger’s foot got stuck between the door and the car, causing injury.
DUI: On May 17, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a two-vehicle accident on US 25/70 West. According to the report, Thomas McReynolds, 50, Willow Branch Road, Cosby, rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. Police spoke to McReynolds, who appeared to be under the influence. McReynolds performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for DUI.
Check Fraud: On May 17, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a call regarding a bad check cashed at Lucky Pawn on West Broadway. According to the owner, the check worth $975 was brought in on April 28 by Scottie Gilliam, 40, Dahlia Road, Cosby.
Theft: On May 19, Sergeant David Clevenger responded to call regarding a theft from a residence on North Jefferson Street. According to the report, the caller was missing tools that had been taken out of their car as well as an air compressor valued at $300 that had been chained to the building.
Domestic Assault: On May 19, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to an assault call from a residence on Myers Circle. Upon arrival, Weber witnessed a juvenile walking away from the scene while crying. The juvenile stated that his stepfather, Jason Carlisle, 42, Myers Circle, Newport, had choked him and spit on him. The juvenile stated that Carlisle had thrown his mother to the ground and that he broke the juvenile’s phone when he tried to call for help. The juvenile stated that he tried to leave the house and have neighbors call the police, as which point Carlisle followed him outside and grabbed a shotgun from his vehicle. Carlisle was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On May 18, Sergeant Will Garber responded to an assault call from a residence on River Ridge Way. Garber spoke to Denise Liles, who stated that Jonathan Williamson, 37, Cosby, had pushed her against a wall and left bruises on her arm while they were arguing. Liles also stated that Williamson threatened to cut the tires on her car. Williamson was arrested for Domestic Assault and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On May 19, Officer Joshyua Shults witnessed a man holding a woman to the ground against her will on East Broadway. Shults separated the parties and spoke to the woman, who stated that the man, identified as Justin Tucker, 35, Tabor Street, Newport, had pushed her into the yard, poured a drink on her, struck her in the mouth, and held her down. Tucker was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Officer Jordan Douglas transported the woman back to her residence on Tabor Street, and she stated to him that her ex-boyfriend had come to the house with news and Tucker became angry, breaking items inside the house before pushing her outside. A 70-year-old witness claimed that Tucker had stomped on his foot near the time the altercation started.
Domestic Assault: On May 19, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to an assault call from a residence on Rice Street. According to the report, Joshua Evans, 19, had been arguing with his juvenile brother when a fight broke out. Evans claimed he was throwing coat hangers at his brother, but the juvenile stated that Evans began punching him in the head and the stomach. Officers determined that Evans was the primary aggressor and took him into custody.
Assault: On May 19, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Quality Inn on Cosby Highway an assault. Laughter spoke to Hitendrakuma Patel, the owner of the hotel, who stated a woman by the name of Cindy Sutton, age 48, Whitmire, SC, had tried to rent a room using credit card information someone was telling her over the phone. Patel would not rent Sutton the room with that payment method, and Sutton became angry. Sutton walked out of the lobby with a luggage cart, and Patel followed her. An employee stated that they witnessed Sutton push Patel onto the ground. Sutton was arrested and admitted to being intoxicated. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Panhandling: On May 20, police responded to a call from the TimeOut Travel Center on US 25/70 regarding three males who were aggressively panhandling in the parking lot near the gas pumps. The three men were identified as Gregory Seth Silver, age 36; Randall S. McCaul, age 60; and Robert Dewayne Reed, age 23. The three men were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: On May 20, police responded to a call regarding a vehicle parked along the fenced area near Filbert Street and 6th Street. The occupants of the car were Zachary Noland, age 18, and a juvenile, both of whom admitted to being intoxicated. Noland was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail, and the juvenile was transported to the Newport Police Department to be picked up by his father.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
