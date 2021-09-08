DUI: Deputies were dispatched to I-40 at the 449-mile marker on reports of a vehicle crash with possible injuries. Deputy Zachary Magouirk made contact with Ivan Ordonez, the driver of the crashed vehicle. The report states that Ordonez did not speak English, but another subject that had stopped at the scene was able to translate. Magouirk’s report stated that Ordonez smelled strongly of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet. Ordonez stated that he only consumed two beers in North Carolina before driving into Tennessee. Ordonez performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody at that time. Magouirk found three empty Corona Extra bottles in Ordonez’s vehicle. Ordonez was transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Financial Responsibility.
Criminal Trespassing: Deputies were dispatched to 215 Clevenger Cutoff Road on the report of a trespasser. They spoke with the property owner, Ralph Campbell. Campbell stated that Tonya Weathers came to his property, but has been banned from doing so multiple times. Deputy Dylan Norton came into contact with Weathers at the intersection of Judds Lane and Clevenger Cutoff Road. Weathers allegedly admitted to being on Cambell’s property the night before. Weathers was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Misuse of 911: Deputy Joshua Malone was dispatched to 198 Rockpile Way in regard to First Call needing help with a patient. Upon arrival, Malone identified the patient as Christian Ball, and First Call advised that there was no medical emergency. Ball allegedly admitted to “snorting a roxie” earlier in the day. The report states that Ball has been warned about Misuse of 911 on several occasions prior to this incident. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Joshua Boyce and Sgt. Joey Owings responded to 977 West Highway 25/70 in reference to an unwanted visitor. When they arrived on scene Central Dispatch advised them that a woman on Cove Road had seen the individual sitting in the creek. Deputy Boyce made contact with the individual identified as Latosha Price. Price was shown to have two active warrants out of Cocke County and a Capias out of Sevier County. Price allegedly admitted to deputies that she had taken cocaine two days before, and had also taken a partial strip of Suboxone. Price was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule VI: Deputy Randy Forbes conducted a traffic stop on North Highway 340 after he observed the vehicle traveling 73 mph in a marked 40 mph zone. Upon initiating the stop the driver, Brianna Noel Carver, allegedly stated that she was in a hurry. Forbes reported smelling the odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked Carver if there was Marijuana in the vehicle to which she stated there was a bag “under the driver’s seat and roaches in a cigarette box in the middle console.” Upon searching the vehicle Forbes found 11.79 grams of Marijuana, a Marijuana grinder, rolling papers and a Marijuana pipe in the vehicle. Carver was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. She was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule VI drugs.
Aggravated Domestic Assault: Deputies responded to an assault call at 397 Mountain Hollow Way on September 3. They made contact with Tammy Payne who stated that her son, Jonathan Ball, was arguing with her when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. The report states that Payne’s dog started barking at Ball so he let her go. Payne said that she called 911 and her son ran out the door. Deputies reported seeing marks on Payne’s neck consistent with her story. Deputies were unable to locate Ball, but they have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault.
Assault: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an assault. Butler met with Alan Wickwire who stated that he is homeless but works at American Appliance and normally goes to the 440 truck stop at night to sleep in his car. Wickwire stated that when he got to the truck stop an unknown white male came up to his vehicle and asked him why he was there. Wickwire said the man walked away for a short time but came back and pulled a knife on him. Wickwire said he drove away to avoid a conflict with the man.
