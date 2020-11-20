Warrant served: Charles Sutton, 47, Nutmeg Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Sutton without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Green arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Manning Chapel Road concerning a male subject who walked inside a home unannounced on Monday, Nov. 16. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Cindy Crumbley, who said Christopher Green, 54, Frosty Lane, reportedly entered her residence and said his vehicle was broken down. Deputies made contact with Green and noted he had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech, blood shot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. When deputies questioned Green about what he was doing, Green could not answer. For his safety, he was placed under arrest. Green was charged with public intoxication and served with an active warrant for violation of probation.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Cosby man on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Deputy Joshua Matthews stopped a vehicle for a light law violation on West Highway 25/70. Deputy Matthews made contact with the driver identified as Earl Williams, 49, Tree Road, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Williams and he performed poorly on all tests given. Williams was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 134 Lawn Way, in reference to a female subject yelling “profanities” at her neighbors on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Lt. Max Laughter made contact with David Moskalski, 48, who said his girlfriend, Rachel Goldberg, 37, allegedly screamed at him in a threatening manner. Moskalski advised that Goldberg was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the assault. Goldberg was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: April Banks, 39, Prairie Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Nov. 19. Deputy Ethan Keys arrested Banks at a residence on St. Tide Hollow Road.
Phelps arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Clevenger Cut Off Road concerning a suspicious person on Thursday, Nov. 19. Deputy Brock Hannah made contact with John Phelps, 39, Sevierville, who was found in possession of a bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, a second bag that contained suspected heroin and a small container of marijuana. Phelps was also in possession of several drug paraphernalia items. Phelps was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
