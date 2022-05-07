Possession of Narcotic Equipment: Deputy Rebecca Colley was transporting Trinity Sells to the Cocke County Jail for paperwork after a welfare check up on May 2. Upon arrival at the jail, staff members advised Colley that Sells was to be taken into custody for escape and leaving a rehab facility. Corrections officers found two loaded needles with an unknown substance inside Sells’ personal backpack. She was additionally charged with Possession of Narcotic Equipment.
Probation Violation: Sergeant Joey Owings was given a Violation of Probation warrant to serve on Chad Smith. The active warrant was out of Circuit Court in Cocke County. Owings served the warrant on Smith at the Cocke County Jail where he is currently incarcerated.
Criminal Impersonation: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda minivan at Debbie’s Drive-in. While identifying the passengers and the driver, one of the passengers identified himself as Thomas Edwards. Sergeant Joshua Boyce had prior interactions with Edwards and knew the individual in question was not who he claimed to be. While checking that name through Central Dispatch, deputies were advised the individual had used his brother’s name and information and was actually Adam Edwards. During a warrant check Boyce found that Edwards had three active warrants out of Cocke County. Boyce had Edwards exit the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Edwards was transported to the County Jail for booking.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
