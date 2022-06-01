Possession of Paraphernalia: Sergeant Joshua Boyce observed a black passenger vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of Green Acres at Morrell Springs Road on May 26. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the Newport Cinema 4 on Heritage Boulevard. The driver was identified as Anjelica Roberts, and the front seat passenger was identified as Cameron Daniel. Roberts gave consent for deputies to search her vehicle and they located a marijuana pipe in the passenger side door panel where Daniel was sitting. He was taken into custody at that time for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A licensed driver came to scene to drive the vehicle due to Roberts not having a valid license. Daniel was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Theft Warrant: Deputies Tim Snapp and Tony Bailey responded to Waterville Road to do a welfare check on Christopher Knox called in by his wife Kristie Knox. Deputies found Knox in his white van parked under the Waterville bridge. Knox advised that he was okay and intended to do no harm to himself. Deputies advised Knox that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Theft Under $1,000 signed by the Newport Police Department. Deputies took Knox into custody without incident.
Public Intoxication: Deputies responded to Video Way in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised that David Lloyd was at the residence causing a scene. Dispatch later stated Lloyd had left the scene walking in a maroon sweatshirt and shorts. Lloyd was found at the next address over, where he had climbed 25 feet up into a tree. The Cosby Fire Department assisted in bringing Lloyd down from the tree safely. The report states that Lloyd appeared to be very fidgety, had slurred speech and growled several times. When deputies asked what he had taken, Lloyd stated about one point of heroin. Lloyd was arrested and transported to the County Jail for processing. The domestic in question was verbal only per the caller.
Theft of Property: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the Dollar General on Hooper Highway to meet with a Gatlinburg Officer to take Mark Steven Hart into custody. Hart had an active warrant for his arrest for Theft Under $500 in Cocke County. Butler took Hart into custody and transported him to the County Jail.
Vandalism: Deputies Jonathan Ochs, Joshua Malone and Steven Hancock responded to a residence on Lafollette Road in reference to an intoxicated male refusing to leave the home. Sara Loyd and Wesley Turner stated they live in the home where Loyd’s brother, David Loyd, was dropped off. Mrs. Loyd advised that her brother had taken a “pill and Heroin.” The report states that David Loyd was in the bathroom of the home and refused to leave. When deputies arrived, Mr. Loyd was having uncontrolled spasms, which caused him to be unable to walk or sit up. Deputies arrested him for Public Intoxication nearly a week prior to the incident, and noted that he was acting in the same manner. While deputies were on scene, Loyd broke a mirror in the bathroom belonging to Turner. Deputies placed Loyd under arrest as he was deemed to be a danger to Sara Loyd and Wesley Tuner.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputies responded to Old Highway 411 in reference to a female caller stating that a man brought a dog on her property and tied it up before leaving. Upon arrival, Lieutenant Zach Shelton and Deputy Jalynn Ensley made contact with Savannah Green, who stated that Michael Davis was the person that brought the dog to her home. She further alleged that Davis was walking toward a “drug house” at the time of his departure. Green then stated that Davis wasn’t supposed to be on her property. Shelton asked Green if there was anything legally binding to that fact, and Green allegedly began to scream and yell incoherently. Shelton advised Green that if she continued to yell she would be arrested for Disorderly Conduct. The report states that Green continued to yell and scream incoherently at deputies. She was taken into custody without incident. The dog left at the scene had a collar on it with a phone number. Deputy Ensley made contact with the dog’s owner and returned it to a home on Old Highway 411.
Probation Violation: Deputy Eddie Clabo was dispatched to the intersection of Cosby Highway and Jones Cove Road to meet a Sevier County Deputy to transport an inmate with a Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Clabo took Zachary Harrell into custody and served him the warrant at the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.