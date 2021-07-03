Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from Central Dispatch in reference to a domestic violence incident at 460 Pheasant Way in Parrottsville. The caller stated that Christian Ramsey, 25, Parrottsville, had a knife and was threatening Abygail Gregg and Jerry Doan. Upon arrival, Forbes found Ramsey standing in the driveway. As Forbes took Ramsey into custody, he reportedly yelled “when I get out of jail I’m going to kill you,” towards Doan. Deputy Forbes spoke with Gregg who stated she was in fear for her life because Ramsey made threats that no one would see her again. Ramsey was transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Eddie Clabo and Sergeant Joey Owings were dispatched to the Family Inn on West 25-70 to a domestic situation. Upon arrival, they were directed to the room where the assault was occurring and knocked on the door. The male, identified as Christopher Moore, opened the door and motioned for deputies to come in. The female, identified as April Moore, 46, was taken outside at that time. Moore advised the two were arguing over April’s drinking problem when she hit him with a bottle and scratched his front right shoulder, upper chest and back. April Moore said she was trying to get away from the Christopher, but had no physical marks of abuse on her body. April Moore was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of East 25/70 and Castle Heights Drive on reports of a wreck with injuries. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed a white Jeep Cherokee on it’s top down an embankment. The driver, Courtney Doud, was examined by First Call EMS, but refused any medical treatment. While speaking to Doud, deputies could detect an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Doud performed poorly on a field sobriety test. While searching her vehicle, deputies found multiple cans of Twisted Tea. A small plastic vile filled with what appeared to be urine was also found in the vehicle. Doud refused to give a blood sample for chemical testing. She was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Zach Magouirk was dispatched to 450 Elder Way on reports of a domestic incident. Upon arrival he made contact with Dawn Norwood who stated that she had come to the residence to stay the night with her boyfriend, Kenneth Thompson, and discovered that he had another woman inside of his camper. Norwood stated that she got upset and “started banging on the side of the camper and threatened to burn it down and kill him.” Norwood stated Thompson then stuck a black Co2 pistol out of the camper window and began shooting at her. Norwood did have several small wounds located on her back, chest and arms. Thompson stated that he and Norwood had recently separated and that she had come to the residence to get her belongings, but had not notified him that she was doing so. Thompson stated that he was in fear for his life and his property so he threw an unknown object out of the camper window at Norwood but would not admit to the shooting. Thompson also has an audio recording on his cell phone of the threats made by Norwood. Both parties were taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Theft Over $1,000: Deputy Eddie Clabo and was dispatched to 401 South Highway 340 on a theft report. He spoke with Joseph Bradley Stuart who stated his cell phone and $687 in cash was taken. Stuart stated that Randall Mathis and Jewely Morse were at his residence asking for money to feed a child in the backseat of their car. Stuart provided Clabo with video evidence showing him sitting his cell phone and money on top the couple’s vehicle. The video showed Morse reaching through the sunroof and grabbing Stuart’s belongings before the couple drove off. Warrants have been obtained for Mathis and Morse.
Theft/Criminal Conspiracy: Deputy Randy Forbes assisted detectives with a warrant service on Frank Shelton at 361 Midway Road in Del Rio. Shelton was found at the Midway address and taken into custody by Forbes. It was confirmed by the Cocke County Jail that Shelton had four outstanding warrants. Deputy Forbes transported Shelton to the County Jail. He faces additional charges of Theft of Property Over $1,000 and Criminal Conspiracy.
Public Intoxication: Deputies responded to Cosby Highway at Jones Circle on the call of a male standing next to the roadway yelling at vehicles. The male was identified as Izack Hill, 23, Newport. When deputies attempted to speak with Hill he began to run down Cosby Highway. He finally stopped, and was placed in handcuffs at that time. The report states that Hill had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. Hill became irate as deputies attempted to place him in a patrol car. They were finally able to get him into a vehicle, but not before he kicked one deputy in the chest. Hill faces charges of Public Intoxication, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search, and Assault.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputies Jessica Butler and Bryce Pickens were dispatched to 165 Point Oak Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. They met with Jennifer Parks, her husband Timothy Rathe, and Parks’ brother, William. Rathe stated that he and his wife were arguing when she shoved him while he was holding their five-month-old son. Parks was placed under arrest, but was very combative with deputies. At one point she was taken to the ground because she started kicking and screaming. Parks was transported to the County Jail. While searching her person, Corrections Officers found an unidentified orange pill and .03 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be Marijuana. Parks was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule VI, Domestic Assault, Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment, Resisting Arrest and Introduction into a Penal Institution.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
