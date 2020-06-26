Probation violation: William E. Chapman, 38, Whitesburg, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, June 24. Sgt. Justin Vinson arrested Chapman without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to 423 Harper Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, June 24. Patrolman Brandon Cassady met with Alicia Hall, 28, who claimed Glenn Hall, 24, allegedly struck her in the face. According to the report, officers reviewed video surveillance and observed Mrs. Hall striking Mr. Hall in the face several times while he was sitting in the vehicle. The video also showed her chasing the vehicle that Mr. Hall was in as he attempted to leave. Mrs. Hall was determined the primary aggressor and placed under arrest. She was charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
