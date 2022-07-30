Possession of Schedule IV: Deputy Miranda Williams was dispatched to the Cub Motel in reference to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot. Upon arrival, Williams made contact with Jada Nicole Touchton. While taking Touchton’s information, Williams checked her through the Cocke County jail for warrants. The jail advised they had an active warrant for assault with the hard copy in hand. Williams then took Touchton into custody. While transporting Touchton to the jail, Williams observed shifting in the rear seat on more than one occasion. At one point Williams asked Touchton if she was ok, to which she gave no reply. After arriving at the jail and taking Touchton inside, Williams performed a search of her patrol vehicle and found a medium sized plastic baggie that contained four round blue pills with C1 printed on one side. Based on what Williams found in the rear of the vehicle, she additionally charged Touchton with Possession of Schedule IV.
Capias: Deputy Miranda Williams was notified by Cocke County Jail that inmate Christopher Pabon had two active warrants that needed to be served. Williams verified the hard copies and served a Capias warrant along with a Failure to Comply with Child Support warrant. Pabon remained in custody at the Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to Judd’s Lane on reports of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, Magouirk made contact with Amy Webb, who stated that at around 8 p.m. on July 27 she had gotten into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Stephen Anderson. She claimed that Anderson was heavily intoxicated on a mixture of alcohol and narcotics. Webb alleged that during the altercation, Anderson got into his vehicle and began cursing at her before backing up and striking the back of her right arm with the vehicle’s mirror. Webb further alleged that she began to walk down the driveway and Anderson backed his vehicle toward her, striking her with the rear of the vehicle, which caused her to fall to the ground. Anderson fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The report states that Webb sustained minor injuries to her arm as a result of the assault. Charges have been filed for Anderson’s arrest.
Violation of Protective Order: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to Coggins Road after dispatch received a call earlier in the day from Jennifer Baxter, who stated that her brother, Brent Eric Coggins, was at her residence violating an order of protection. Baxter stated that Coggins left the scene on a four-wheeler. Baxter called once again after the original complaint, and stated that her brother was walking down Coggins Road. Deputies rode through the area and located the four-wheeler, then found Coggins in the vicinity. Coggins admitted to Williams that he was at his sister’s residence earlier that day. Williams verified the order of protection was active through central dispatch. She placed Coggins under arrest for violating the order and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
