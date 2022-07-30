Possession of Schedule IV: Deputy Miranda Williams was dispatched to the Cub Motel in reference to a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot. Upon arrival, Williams made contact with Jada Nicole Touchton. While taking Touchton’s information, Williams checked her through the Cocke County jail for warrants. The jail advised they had an active warrant for assault with the hard copy in hand. Williams then took Touchton into custody. While transporting Touchton to the jail, Williams observed shifting in the rear seat on more than one occasion. At one point Williams asked Touchton if she was ok, to which she gave no reply. After arriving at the jail and taking Touchton inside, Williams performed a search of her patrol vehicle and found a medium sized plastic baggie that contained four round blue pills with C1 printed on one side. Based on what Williams found in the rear of the vehicle, she additionally charged Touchton with Possession of Schedule IV.

Capias: Deputy Miranda Williams was notified by Cocke County Jail that inmate Christopher Pabon had two active warrants that needed to be served. Williams verified the hard copies and served a Capias warrant along with a Failure to Comply with Child Support warrant. Pabon remained in custody at the Jail Annex.

