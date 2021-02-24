Vick Arrest: Thomas Carroll Vick, 46, Duck Way, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for a number of charges on Sunday, Feb. 21. Constable Nathan White reported he was sitting in the parking lot at Point Pleasant Church when Vick and Cassandra Ledford approached him. According to the report, Ledford advised that Vick allegedly tackled her and then assaulted her while she was on the ground. As Constable White attempted to talk to Vick, he reportedly became irate and wouldn’t comply with commands. Vick was then placed under arrest where he attempted to resist. While en route to the Cocke County Jail Annex, Vick reportedly struck his head on the cage of Constable White’s patrol vehicle causing a laceration to his head. Vick was charged with domestic assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and disorderly conduct.
Grogg arrest: Shawn Jennings Grogg, 41, Harrisonburg, VA, was charged for being a fugitive from justice on Sunday, Feb. 21. Deputy Bryce Pickens made contact with Grogg at a residence near the intersection of North Highway 340 and East Highway 25/70. According to the report, Grogg had active warrants out of Harrisonburg, VA with full extradition. He was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
