Locklear arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of First Street in reference to a male subject who walked away from the Newport Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 17. Patrolman Shane Bower located the male in question identified as James W. Locklear, 47, 5th Street. During the investigation, Locklear became agitated and aggressive while officers spoke to him. According to the report, as officers attempted to place Locklear under arrest, he would not cooperate. Officers then tased Locklear. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Probation violation: Matthew Householder, 29, Fawn Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Sept. 17. Patrolman Shane Bower cited Householder without incident.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning active shoplifters on Thursday, Sept. 17. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with the loss prevention officer, who reported he observed Kristen Askew, 35, White Pine, and Jewell N. Norton, 65, White Pine, conceal several items in their purses and attempt to leave the store without paying. Both women were placed under arrest and cited for shoplifting. The total amount of the items in the attempted theft totaled $328.
Kelley arrest: Joseph C. Kelley, 29, Stinson Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Saturday, Sept. 19. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Kelley at the Marathon gas station without incident.
Holt arrest: Ann M. Holt, 45, Myers Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Saturday, Sept. 19. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Holt without incident.
Warrants served: Kendra T. Hall, 37, Mineral Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Friday, Sept. 18. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Hall following a traffic stop.
Child support: Trinity J. Naillion, 29, Driskill Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Sept. 18. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Naillion without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Weathers arrest: Tonya J. Weathers, 47, West Broadway Street, is behind bars following an investigation on Saturday, Sept. 19. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of West Broadway Street when he saw Weathers throw something at a window at ACE Hardware. According to the report, Weathers admitted she threw the item at the window because she did not want it anymore. In addition, she admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior. She was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Failure to appear: Justin Alvarez, 36, Long Branch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Sept. 18. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Alvarez at a residence on Epley Road.
Failure to appear: Brian S. Covington, 37, Strawberry Plains, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Saturday, Sept. 19. Patrolman Joshyua Shults served Covington the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: A Cosby man was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 19. Patrolman Justin Shelton was patrolling the area of Morrell Springs Road when he observed a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling at a low speed. Shelton also reported that he observed the vehicle’s license plate did not match the vehicle either. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers made contact with the driver identified as Gregory R. Fletcher, 57, Buckeye Drive. Fletcher had an odor of alcohol about his person, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered field sobriety test to Fletcher and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then placed under arrest without further incident. Fletcher was charged with driving under the influence, unlawful removal of plates, open container, no driver’s license and violation of financial responsibility.
Burglary: Cherokee Cobb, 23, Musterfield Road, filed a burglary report with the Newport Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 17. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with Cobb, who said on September 14, she asked a male subject to come to the residence to retrieve her cell phone that was in the “crawl space” of her home. Cobb said she did not want to retrieve the phone herself because police had deployed CS gas while making an arrest the day before. According to the report, the male retrieved the phone but fled the scene. Cobb also advised on September 16, she noticed a firearm, medication and other items were also missing from the home. Cobb said she believes the male suspect also took the items after he made entry into her home through the crawl space. The burglary is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
