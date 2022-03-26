Shoplifting: On March 22, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a shoplifting call from Dollar Tree in Newport Towne Centre. Shelton made contact with Emily Hylton, age 33, who had concealed several items in her purse, valued at $190. According to Shelton’s report, Hylton “began sweating profusely and stated that she ‘could not see.’” Hylton stated she had became scared when she saw law enforcement and “ate a bag of fentanyl.” First Call EMS transported Hylton to Newport Medical Center. After Hylton was discharged, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On March 22, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a vehicle crash near Love’s Travel Center. Laughter made contact with James Hinson, age 47, who was “staggering near a red Ford truck,” according to Laughter’s report. Hinson was carrying a jacket, which he was asked to drop. Hinson also dropped several open needles. Laughter reported that Hinson “nearly fell over several times as he could not stay awake.” Hinson was evaluated by First Call EMS but refused to go to the hospital. Hinson performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
DUI: On March 23, Captain Donald Coakley responded to an altercation between a male and female subject at Best Western on Cosby Highway. Coakley spoke to Shonda White, age 43. According to Coakley’s report, both parties were intoxicated, and Coakley advised White to stay in her hotel room for the rest of the night. Later in the evening, Coakley received a call that White had left the hotel in a silver Dodge Charger. Coakley made contact with White as she returned to the hotel. White performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and she registered a BAC around 0.130 on a breath test.
Intimidation: On March 24, officers were dispatch to Terrace Apartments regarding an interaction between the manager and a resident. Police spoke to Scott Evans, the manager of Terrace Apartment, who stated he had delivered an eviction notice to Jerry Acuff, age 58, earlier in the week. The maintenance manager for the apartment had told Evans that he had found a notepad with a hatchet and an animal trap at his door, and that they were meant for Evans. Evans played a voicemail recording from Acuff, which Sergeant Derek Wright reported, “was hard to understand… but stated he wanted to meet Evans ‘eye to eye.’” Police took photos of the items and filed a report of the incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.