Theft: On December 23, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to a theft. Loss Prevention told police that Kimberlyn Cobble, age 22, had taken a baby bouncer from the shelf and made a fraudulent return worth $54.56. Cobble was issued a citation for Theft Under $1,000.
Theft/Disorderly Conduct: On December 23, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call in the Walmart parking lot regarding a male subject who had been trying to break into vehicles to steal from them. When Bower arrived, bystanders had detained James Rucker, age 51, and were holding him on the ground. A witness stated that Rucker had come up to her truck and tried to open the door before taking a set of jumper cables out of the bed of the truck. The witness stated that Rucker then tried to enter another vehicle when bystanders stopped him and detained him. Rucker has also stolen merchandise from Walmart valued at $152.17. Rucker was placed under arrest for Burglary and Breaking and Entering, as well as several outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation.
Theft: On December 24, police responded to a theft call from the Walmart parking lot. The victim stated that several items were missing from her vehicle, including a Louis Vuitton-style handbag and several perfumes and lotions. The victim stated that while she was looking for her bag, a man approached her and asked if the bags he had found in his car belonged to her, and she found that they did. Police reviewed security footage of the parking lot, which showed a black male subject in a 15-passenger van park next to the victim’s car, get into her passenger seat, then walk around to the passenger seat of the van. Police were not able to identify the subject.
Theft/Public Intoxication: On December 24, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in response to a seemingly intoxicated male subject. Laughter spoke to Gary Woods, age 36, who was “unsteady on his feet and having difficulty keeping his eyes open while at the self-checkout,” according to Laughter’s report. Woods was placed under arrest, and during a search he admitted to stealing $99.57 worth of merchandise from the store. Police also found 13 bars of Xanax on his person. Woods was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule II: On December 25, Patrolman Justin Shelton observed a male subject who he recognized as John Campbell, age 40, on East Broadway. Campbell had an active warrant for Violation of Probation. Shelton placed Campbell under arrest and found a baggie containing three grams of suspected methamphetamine in Campbell’s pocket.
Stolen Vehicle: On December 27, Patrolman Chris Silvers was flagged down by a motorist who informed him that Tyrone Woods, age 49, was sitting in a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Woods had two active warrants for Violation of Probation. Police approached the vehicle and found Woods in the driver’s seat, smoking a marijuana cigarette. Police checked the plates of the car and found it to be listed as stolen out of Knoxville. Woods was placed under arrest for Motor Vehicle Theft and for his warrants.
Domestic Assault: On December 23, police were dispatched to a residence in response to a domestic assault. Police detained the suspect, Ari Williams, age 44, in the back of a patrol car before speaking to the victim. Williams actively resisted being detained several times, including refusal to sit in the patrol car. The victim stated that Williams had not physically hurt her, but she was “reasonably determined to be in fear of Williams,” according to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report. Police observed damaged property valued at $169 throughout the residence. Williams was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Vandalism.
Domestic Assault: On December 25, police responded to a domestic assault call. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke to the caller, who stated that her father-in-law had pushed her mother-in-law during an argument about the family car. Christopher Amador, age 55, had reportedly pushed the victim out of the bedroom because she was going to let the complainant use their car for the night. Police determined that Amador was the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest.
Domestic Assault: On December 25, police responded to a domestic altercation in progress. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrived on the scene and heard yelling coming from inside the residence. Douglas spoke to David Childress, age 40, who told him that nothing was going on inside. Childress called for the victim, who came to the door crying. Police placed Childress under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex. A neighbor stated that they witnessed the victim running out of the back door of the residence, which faces the neighbor’s front door. The victim was reportedly yelling for help when Childress grabbed her and pulled her back into the house.
Domestic Assault: On December 25, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the scene of a domestic altercation. Laughter spoke to the victim, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Pittenturf, age 23, had assaulted her and had broken the driver’s side mirror on her vehicle. The victim stated she was in her vehicle when Pittenturf tried to hit her. He was able to strike her once in the head before she could roll up the window. Pittenturf ran from the residence after the altercation and police located him at a nearby residence. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
