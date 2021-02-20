Stieman arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Patrolman Jordan Douglas said he observed Ryan Stieman, 24, Lucia Street, running out of the store. Ptl. Douglas apprehended Stieman and discovered he was in possession of an Xbox controller. According to the report, officers then learned Stieman left a backpack inside the store that had other merchandise. Stieman was cited for theft of property and resisting arrest.
Stone arrest: Officers were dispatched to Food City East concerning a woman who was passed out in the bathroom on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with a Food City employee, who said a small child had been sitting alone in the deli area for over an hour. Employees reported when asked where the child’s parents were, she stated, “mommy is asleep in the bathroom.” Officers then entered the bathroom stall where they found Felicia Stone, 31, Lamons Circle, asleep. According to the report, Stone had an odor of alcohol about her person and bloodshot eyes. Stone admitted to officers she had consumed alcohol prior. Stone was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child endangerment and public intoxication.
Probation violation: Nicholas Davis, 34, Moore Hollow Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 15. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Davis following a traffic stop without incident.
Warrants served: David S. Hubbard, 25, Woodlawn Avenue, was served with active outstanding warrants for child abuse, neglect and domestic violence on Wednesday, Feb. 17. According to the report, as officers attempted to place Hubbard under arrest, he fled the scene. Hubbard was captured and taken into custody without further incident. Hubbard was additionally charged with evading arrest.
Warrants served: Ashley Monger, 32, Indian Camp Creek Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Monger following a traffic stop.
Crews arrest: Jeremy Crews, 25, Washington Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of bond conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Patrolman Michael Robery arrested Crews at a residence on Musterfield Road.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
