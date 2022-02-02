Vandalism: On January 28, police spoke to the owner of Newport Auto Detail, who stated that the drink machine outside of his business had been damaged. Officers observed damage to the bill reader and the cash box. The damage was valued at $600. No warrants have been issued.
DUI: On January 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on West Broadway. Suggs spoke to one of the drivers, Lisa Sorrell, age 50. According to Suggs’ reports, Sorrell “appeared to have slurred speech, had slow, unsteady movements, and was unable to follow simple instructions.” Sorrell stated that she does not take medication and was not injured in the crash. Sorrell performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.
Harassment: On January 28, Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke to a man who claimed that Scott Kissinger, age 69, had made several threats towards him. The man played several voicemails for police in which a man made verbal threats. Police spoke to Kissinger over the phone, and Kissinger “stated he was going to kill [complainant] while speaking with officers,” according to Burgess’ report. Kissinger also made threats towards the complainant’s wife and children. Warrants have been issued for Kissinger.
Shoplifting: On January 29, police were called to Coin Laundry on US 25/70 to speak with an employee of Joystick Gaming and Collectibles regarding a theft. The employee stated that Daniel Valentine, age 24, had taken three Pokémon cards from the store, valued at a total in excess of $1,000. Valentine met with an employee at Coin Laundry to return the cards, and the employee recognized that the cards Valentine was “returning” were not the cards that had been stolen. Valentine denied taking the cards when speaking to police over the phone. “Mr. Valentine did however fail to purposely answer direct questions in reference to his birth date and address and sounded nervous in reference to the incident,” according to Burgess’ report.
Shoplifting: On January 29, police were dispatched to Ace Hardware on West Broadway in regards to a shoplifter. The store manager told police that a male and a female subject had entered the store and attempted to steal several items. The manager stated that the male subject was able to steal a flashlight valued at $39.99 and that more items may have been stolen. According to surveillance footage, the two subjects left in a newer model silver Volkswagen Tiguan with a disabled driver license plate.
Shoplifting: On January 31, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway regarding three previous thefts. Loss Prevention told Shults that Michael McAfee had stolen from the store several times in January, first on January 5. They alleged that McAfee entered the store and stole a bicycle, miscellaneous groceries and several other items valued at a total of $636.84. Then on January 12, McAfee apparently stole $800 worth of merchandise from the store, including a gun safe, a trail camera and luggage. McAfee returned to the store again on January 18 and took a Cricut machine, three heaters and more luggage. Walmart Loss Prevention made the reports as McAfee had been recently identified in an unrelated incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
