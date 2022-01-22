Trespass/Drug Charges: On January 14, Patrolman Paul Weber was informed that Charles Gorrell, age 30, had been seen climbing over the fence at the Cocke County Jail Annex, allegedly dropping off contraband to inmates. On January 18, Weber made contact with Gorrell after seeing him leave the Jail Annex parking lot. Gorrell surrendered 1.74 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 grams of heroin, two 10mg Hydrocodone pills and one 8mg Hydrocodone pill when asked if he had anything illegal on his person. Police pulled security footage of Gorrell climbing the fence of the Jail Annex. Gorrell admitted to climbing the fence to "drop tobacco off to inmates." Gorrell was charged with possession of schedules I, II, and III, as well as Criminal Trespass and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution.
Shoplifting: On January 18, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Police spoke to loss prevention, who stated that a woman had entered the store, taken an Instant Pot pressure cooker off the shelf and tried to return it. The woman, who was identified as Amy Ramsey, age 52, took the money she received from the fraudulent return, purchased various other items valued at $97.68, and left the store. Police made contact with Ramsey, who admitted to the act and was taken into custody.
Vandalism: On January 18, police received a call from a residence regarding a possible domestic incident. Police spoke to residents who stated that someone had broken the window of a bedroom from outside. One witness stated that it might have been her boyfriend trying to enter the house, but neither she nor police were able to make contact with the subject. The resident did not state whether she and her boyfriend were on amicable terms.
Embezzlement: On January 19, police spoke to the owner of Bicentennial Apartments, who stated that an employee, Donald Fetterly, age 56, had stolen several items from the property. The owner stated that Fetterly had sold items that belonged to the owner to a third party, including vinyl siding, a refrigerator, various tools and bi-fold closet doors. The owner also stated that Fetterly had taken $520 from the drop box of the property. The owner later found that Fetterly had also stolen cleaning supplies and a gallon of paint from Village East Apartments. Fetterly reportedly left the state on or around December 27.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
