Murphy arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 321 to assist with a traffic stop made by Constable Nathan White on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Deputy Daniel Smith made contact with the driver, Michelle Murphy, 28, Bobcat Ridge Way, who had an odor of alcohol about her person. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Murphy and she performed poorly on all tests given. Murphy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane of travel.
Probation violation: Coty D. Schoolcraft, 32, Bruners Grove Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Lt. Max Laughter served Schoolcraft the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
