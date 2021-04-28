Revoked License/Warrants: On April 27, officers initiated a traffic stop for a GMC on Cosby Highway that failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver, Jamie Sluder, 44, Navaho Drive, Newport, was found to be driving on a revoked license. The passenger, Scottie Gilliam, 40, Dahlia Road, Cosby, had an active warrant for violation of probation. Both individuals were arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Contempt of Court: On April 26, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a red Chevy Camaro with a plate that was registered to a different vehicle. The driver, Derrick Bevins, could not provide the vehicle’s registration or proof of financial responsibility. According to the report, he was found to be driving on a revoked license and was wanted for Contempt of Court out of Cocke County. Bevins was arrested and upon arrival at Cocke County Jail Annex, officers located approximately 2.2 grams of suspected cocaine on Bevins’ person.
Hux/O’Dell Arrests: On April 24, Patrolman Brandon Cassady approached a white Hyundai parked in the parking lot of Tennessee State Bank on Epley Road. The occupants, Ivy O’Dell, 19, and Ethan Hux, 21, both of Princeton Lane, Newport, stated they had gotten into an argument and were about to leave. According to the report, O’Dell had active warrants out of Cocke County and was arrested. On April 27, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call about the same white Hyundai parked on Princeton Lane. According to the report, Hux and O’Dell said they had been kicked out of their residence and were sleeping in the car. O’Dell had a black eye and was separated from Hux, at which point Weber saw syringes in the car. A further search of the vehicle found one gram of suspected methamphetamine, as well as several pieces of drug paraphernalia, all of which Hux claimed. Hux was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On April 23, Patrolman Paul Weber approached a Subaru that had been parked at Burger King with its lights off for some time. The vehicle’s license plate was registered to a BMW. According to the report, the driver, identified as Catherine Wooldridge, 46, Hill Rise Drive, Jonesborough, smelled of alcohol, and Weber could see an open can of Four Loko in the center console. Wooldridge performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle found two grams of suspected marijuana, a “marijuana cigarette” and an open bottle of Henderson Whiskey.
DUI/Reckless Driving: On April 23, Sergeant Derek Wright responded to a call regarding a reckless driver traveling on Highway 321. Wright located the vehicle at Cocke Estates. According to the report, the driver, identified as Michael Rayfield, 49, Gospel Lane, Sevierville, exited his vehicle and stumbled. Rayfield refused to give his identification to police and refused to take a field sobriety test. Officers tried to escort him to the back of the patrol car, but Rayfield would not cooperate, going limp and claiming his legs were paralyzed. Officers were eventually able to place Rayfield into the patrol car and transport him to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On April 23, Patrolman Brandon Cassady responded to a call from Relax Inn regarding a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Cassady spoke to Candace Foster, who said her boyfriend Timothy Messer had assaulted her and left before police arrived. Officers found Messer in the restroom and transported him to Cocke County Jail. On April 25, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to another call from Relax Inn where he found Messer in violation of his release terms and arrested him.
DUI: On April 24, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle on Cosby Highway that had failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver, identified as Amanda Fine-Ball, 42, Briarwood Way, Newport, claimed she had drunk six beers over an extended period of time. Fine-Ball performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused a breath test. Fine-Ball was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Intoxicated in Public: On April 24, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a man yelling outside the Dollar General on Cosby Highway. Shelton approached the man, identified as Charlie McNabb, 467, Hannon Road, Newport. According to the report, McNabb was sweating profusely and his eyes were dilated. McNabb claimed he was a preacher. Shelton placed McNabb under arrest for his own safety and transported him to the Cocke County Jail. Officers found 0.18 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person.
Shoplifting: On April 24, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call regarding a shoplifter at Walmart on Cosby Highway. Bower spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said he saw a woman identified as Lisa Shults, 42, Cosby Highway, Newport, try to leave without paying for all of her items. The item were valued at $467.05. Shults had an active warrant for theft under $1000 and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless Driving: On April 25, officers responded to a call for a reckless driver in a White Dodge Charger on Cosby Highway. The callers stated that the driver was following a black Nissan Kicks and had exited the vehicle at a red light and tried to open the door of the Nissan. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the Charger continued following the Nissan before stopping. The driver of the Charger, identified as Donna Robinson, admitted she was trying to confront the driver of the Nissan. Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.