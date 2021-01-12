Naillon arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Alex Street, concerning a male subject making harmful threats on Sunday, Jan. 10. Sgt. David Clevenger made contact with Kim Murray, 32, who said Trinity Naillon, 29, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. According to the report, Sgt. Clevenger confirmed Naillon had an active warrant for his arrest. A short time later, officers were called to the residence a second time. At that time, officers made contact with Naillon. Sgt. Clevenger reported that Naillon ran out of the residence but was apprehended near Old Knoxville Highway. Naillon was arrested and charged with failure to comply with child support and resisting arrest.
Amoroso arrest: Mary Amoroso, 60, Brookview Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Monday, Jan. 11. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Amoroso following a traffic stop.
Jordan arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street concerning an intoxicated male subject on Saturday, Jan. 9. Patrolman Michael Robey made contact with Paul E. Jordan, 60, Temple, Tx. According to the report, officers learned Jordan stole several items of merchandise from Tractor Supply. Officers also reported that Jordan had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Jordan was arrested and charged with shoplifting and public intoxication.
Gorrell arrest: Charles Gorrell, 29, River Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 11. Captain Donald Coakley arrested Gorrell following a traffic stop.
Black arrest: Logan Black, 24, Mineral Street, was served active outstanding warrants for theft of property $1,000-$10,000 and burglary of an auto on Saturday, Jan. 9. According to the report, Black was charged after he stole a 1992 GMC truck from Hometown Auto Sales on January 2.
Moss charged: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 10. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue after an off duty police officer saw a couple punching each other inside a vehicle. The witness later reported that he saw a female subject attempting to exit the vehicle at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Jones Circle but she was pulled back into the vehicle. Ptl. Douglas located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 73. At that time, he made contact with the Kristina Moss, 33, who said she and Jeromy A. Moss, 33, Old Highway 32, were arguing when an altercation ensued. Mrs. Moss admitted to attempting to flee from the vehicle but Mr. Moss would not let her. During the investigation, officers observed a small child sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. Mr. Moss was determined to be the primary aggressor and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with assault, kidnapping, child endangerment and reckless driving.
Williams charged: A Newport man is facing several charges after he broke into two Newport homes last week. Newport Police officials identified the male as Dustin Roy Williams, 28, Sweetwater Road. Williams was served with several warrants including theft over $1,000 (two counts), vandalism under $1,000 (two counts) and aggravated burglary (two counts). Williams reportedly broke into homes on North Street and Black Walnut Street on January 2 and January 3.
Probation violation: Jason Carlisle, 42, Point Pleasant Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Jan. 11. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Carlisle following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Michael Henderson, 34, South Highway 107, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Jan. 9. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Henderson following a traffic stop.
Extortion: John B. Williams, 20, Blue Ridge Way, filed an extortion complaint to the Newport Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 10. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Williams, who said he was contacted by an unknown person on Facebook threatening to post an old video of him on Youtube. Williams reported that the unknown person said the video would not be posted if he sent the person $3,000. The incident is under investigation.
Gunshot wound: A 16-year-old sustained injuries to his left foot after a firearm discharged on Monday, Jan. 11. Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Newport Medical Center concerning the gunshot wound. Upon arrival, he spoke with the victim and his mother. Ptl. Suggs learned the victim first said the .22 Glenfield long rifle was “propped” in a corner and reportedly fell over and discharged striking him in the left foot. However, after officers investigated, they saw the rifle was lying on the victim’s bed. The victim admitted that he was “playing” with the rifle when it discharged.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.