From Jan. 16 to Jan. 20
Angela Holt to Terri L. Hansen, et al, and Willis E. Corley, 3rd District, $8,500.
James Pettinelli to Jason Sordo, 5th District, $23,000.
Peggy Louise Eller, et al, and Christina L. Tompson to Philip T. Miller and wife, Ann M. Miller, 8th District, $615,000.
Aaron McMahan, et al, and Stanley S. Zalewski to Joseph Christopher Torkelson, et al, and Kathleen Annette Nicholson and Michael Thomas Atkinson, 1st District, $255,000.
Elizabeth Ann Baker Elmore, et al, and Elizabeth A B Elmore to Dan A. Metcalf, et al, and Robert A. Metcalf and Jodi Allison Manes, 7th District, $5,000.
Jeffery Sprouse to Kathryn A. Glenn, Trustee, et al, and Glenn Family Trust, dated April 13, 1999, 6th District, $309,900.
John W. Holt and wife, Peggy Holt to Walter L. Cole III and wife, Amanda L. Cole, 6th District, $28,000.
Paige Stewart to Ryan Tompkins, et al, and Taylor Weaver, 5th District, $28,000.
R C Grace and Associates LLC to Lawrence Paniccia, 2nd District, $55,000.
Kimberly Davis Howard to Ray Krone, et al, and Lewis Crone, 2nd District, $45,000.
Mark H. Jones to Salvatore M. Crimi Sr. and wife, Bernadette M. Crimi, 11th District, $290,000.
Mark H. Jones to Salvatore M. Crimi Sr. and wife, Bernadette M. Crimi, 11th District, $25,000.
John B. Allen III, et al, and Scott Wayne Allen and Estate of Dorothy Allen to Scott Wayne Allen, 5th District, $36,000.
MRP Newport LLC to Epley Road LLC, $550,000.
Michael G. Wood and wife, Diana M. Wood to Melvin A. Hopkins and wife, Linda S. Hopkins, 6th District, $700,000.
Lynn Gundry to Fredrick Dibrell and wife, Valerie Pendergrass, 1st District, $45,000.
Joseph Neill Howell Jr. and wife, Cynthia A. Howell to Rodney Payne and wife, Christina Payne, 9th District, $45,000.
