Dockery detained: Breanna Dockery, 23, River Road, was served with an active capias warrant on Friday, Oct. 9. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Dockery at a residence on Woodlawn Avenue without incident.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to 779 Hiwassee Street concerning a theft that occurred on Friday, Oct. 9. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Kimberly McCoig, 49, who said Larry Banks, 42, Knoxville, came onto her property without permission and stole her Black Mountain bicycle that was valued at $250. Banks was later located at Subway where he admitted to taking the bicycle. The bicycle was recovered in a field near Buckingham Drive. Banks was arrested and charged with theft and trespassing.
Warrants served: Pamela Dockery, 38, Dry Ford Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and aggravated assault on Friday, Oct. 9. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Dockery following a traffic stop without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.