Keko Alexander Fontes and Alyssa Jane Macaulay
Jonathan Louis Prince and Rachel Mae Kimble
William Tenhet Cummins and Lisa Nichole Weddle Bott
Joshua Craig Olson and Atalya Gabriella Delaney
Michael Shane Malone and Donna Gail Norris
Timothy Kyle Sturgell and Shana Skyler Hanshaw
Sheldon Len Click and Lori Christina Seal Armstrong
Ronald Keith Hartsell and Elizabeth Diane Lovelace Ervin
Brian Keith Shelton and Patricia Jolene Black
John Reed Payne and Francine Ball Purnell
Jack Neil Prisock and Tameron Faith Rowe
John Mack Morgan and Jazmine Star Beckers
Scottie Lee Shelton and Misty Brooke Schoolcraft
William Haskell Edmonds and Brittney Nicole Metcalf
Charity Dawn Miller and Lille Coleen Dalton
Donald Joseph Fox, Jr. and Emily Ann Cherico
Christian Kenneth Jones and Jessica Jill Hamman
Hayden Ian Dickerson and Brandi Dakota Maurer Allen
Michael Anthony Alvin Ellison and Allison Hope Goins
Leslie Wayne Talley, Jr. and Dalana Michelle Coulter
Cody Morgan Hughes and Whitney Aletha Owenby
Earl Bernard Deaton, Jr. and Emma Jane Perry Hopkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.