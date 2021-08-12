Keko Alexander Fontes and Alyssa Jane Macaulay

Jonathan Louis Prince and Rachel Mae Kimble

William Tenhet Cummins and Lisa Nichole Weddle Bott

Joshua Craig Olson and Atalya Gabriella Delaney

Michael Shane Malone and Donna Gail Norris

Timothy Kyle Sturgell and Shana Skyler Hanshaw

Sheldon Len Click and Lori Christina Seal Armstrong

Ronald Keith Hartsell and Elizabeth Diane Lovelace Ervin

Brian Keith Shelton and Patricia Jolene Black

John Reed Payne and Francine Ball Purnell

Jack Neil Prisock and Tameron Faith Rowe

John Mack Morgan and Jazmine Star Beckers

Scottie Lee Shelton and Misty Brooke Schoolcraft

William Haskell Edmonds and Brittney Nicole Metcalf

Charity Dawn Miller and Lille Coleen Dalton

Donald Joseph Fox, Jr. and Emily Ann Cherico

Christian Kenneth Jones and Jessica Jill Hamman

Hayden Ian Dickerson and Brandi Dakota Maurer Allen

Michael Anthony Alvin Ellison and Allison Hope Goins

Leslie Wayne Talley, Jr. and Dalana Michelle Coulter

Cody Morgan Hughes and Whitney Aletha Owenby

Earl Bernard Deaton, Jr. and Emma Jane Perry Hopkinson.

