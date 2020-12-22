Jason Michael Yates and Jennifer Rea Lane
Ronald Lee Carson and Crystal Dawn Lowder
Tyler Thomas Marino and Amanda Erin Walker
Dylan Thomas Johnson and Sydney Raeann Brooks
Andrew York Snelling and Lorianne Michelle Fite
Dustin Wayne Lane and Ashley Denise Shelton
Chad Lawrence Stephens and Olivia Hope Keller
John Michael Knott and Kelley Lynn Watkins
Casey Crum and Brianna Noel Carver
Robert Norman Whitlock and Kimberly Rene Graham Walker
Tyler Reid Crawford and Keri Hanna Steen
Whitney Taylor Hannah and Julia Catherine Gibson
Scott Alan Zeien and Kimberly Sue Deleon
Dustin Lee McMahan and Sheila Donnie Grooms
