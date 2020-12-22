Jason Michael Yates and Jennifer Rea Lane

Ronald Lee Carson and Crystal Dawn Lowder

Tyler Thomas Marino and Amanda Erin Walker

Dylan Thomas Johnson and Sydney Raeann Brooks

Andrew York Snelling and Lorianne Michelle Fite

Dustin Wayne Lane and Ashley Denise Shelton

Chad Lawrence Stephens and Olivia Hope Keller

John Michael Knott and Kelley Lynn Watkins

Casey Crum and Brianna Noel Carver

Robert Norman Whitlock and Kimberly Rene Graham Walker

Tyler Reid Crawford and Keri Hanna Steen

Whitney Taylor Hannah and Julia Catherine Gibson

Scott Alan Zeien and Kimberly Sue Deleon

Dustin Lee McMahan and Sheila Donnie Grooms

