Clayton Taylor Bellew and Jackie Elizabeth Shropshire

Caleb Grant Lane and Emily Grace Wilson

Harley Austin Mulliins and Laci Dakota Bishop Skelton

Zachary Vaden Landers and Anne Elizabeth Eodice

James Worley Hodges Jr and Rose Charleen Pratt Morton

Jayson Jahamel Dixon and Kaylynn Johntrell Catoe Lowery

Robert Loren Gordon and Skyler Danielle Pridemore

Freddie Junior Stokely and Crystal Dawn Thomas Grisham

Corey Kasegn Magee and Christine Anne Lawson

William Emil Schrack and Chastity Leann McCarter

Patrick Wade Mason and Victoria Kay Stoltz

Charles Odell Green and Katherine Best McGimsey Best

