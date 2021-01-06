Clayton Taylor Bellew and Jackie Elizabeth Shropshire
Caleb Grant Lane and Emily Grace Wilson
Harley Austin Mulliins and Laci Dakota Bishop Skelton
Zachary Vaden Landers and Anne Elizabeth Eodice
James Worley Hodges Jr and Rose Charleen Pratt Morton
Jayson Jahamel Dixon and Kaylynn Johntrell Catoe Lowery
Robert Loren Gordon and Skyler Danielle Pridemore
Freddie Junior Stokely and Crystal Dawn Thomas Grisham
Corey Kasegn Magee and Christine Anne Lawson
William Emil Schrack and Chastity Leann McCarter
Patrick Wade Mason and Victoria Kay Stoltz
Charles Odell Green and Katherine Best McGimsey Best
