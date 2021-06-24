Danny Lynn Fine and Miranda Carlene Stuart

April Renae Hembree and Laseanda Seanelle Serna

Christopher Michael Strange and Jennifer Satin Collins

Kristofer Allen Sigafoos and Amber Michelle Belcher

Isaiah Joseph Elliot and Heavan McKinley Baxter

Benjamin Thomas Metzdorf and Mikalya Grace Gregg

Todd Allen Almas and Jennifer Dawn Conard

Andrew David Arlinghaus and Danielle Marie Weyant

Angel Andres Diaz Valdez and Katina Tijan Cornett Fraley

William Dean Shelton and Morgan Rayanne Fine

Robert James Anderson and Trina Marie Knapp McLaughlin

Jacob Alexander Villar and Alexandra Kyriaki Tzagakis

Ashley Marie Kline and Ashley Nicole Way

John Kyle Blazer and Cynthia Nicole Day

Billy Keith Pickett, II and Kristi Marie Jordan

Jeremiah Keith Dick and Morgan Shea Price

Jackie Lynn Hux and Erin Louise Laws Long

John Ralph Oliver and Diamond Pearl Ahrens

Steven Carl Hill and Belinda Fay Massuch Harris

Tyler Duane Coffey and Greta Alyse Mills

Johnny Wayne Clark and Leann Marie Di Emma

Christopher Ray Stokely and Sarah Ann Harrell

Jonas Zachariah Atwell Amy Nicole Blankenship

Shawn Michael Hilley and Jessica Donna Exmeyer Steadman

Michael Floyd Haines and Elizabeth Yvonne Rappa Heise

Kevin Lee Browning, Jr. Eva Loretta Collins

Michael Pearce Brown and Octavia Ann Phillips

Kevin Ray Woudstra, Jr. and Cynthia Leann Styles

Aaron Joseph Turner and Brea Kyann Hunter

James Lee Hodge and Christina Marie Matthews

Jerry D. Parks and Lena Luprenta Willis Renfroe

Kian Taylor and Whitney Michelle McIntyre

