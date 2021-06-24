Danny Lynn Fine and Miranda Carlene Stuart
April Renae Hembree and Laseanda Seanelle Serna
Christopher Michael Strange and Jennifer Satin Collins
Kristofer Allen Sigafoos and Amber Michelle Belcher
Isaiah Joseph Elliot and Heavan McKinley Baxter
Benjamin Thomas Metzdorf and Mikalya Grace Gregg
Todd Allen Almas and Jennifer Dawn Conard
Andrew David Arlinghaus and Danielle Marie Weyant
Angel Andres Diaz Valdez and Katina Tijan Cornett Fraley
William Dean Shelton and Morgan Rayanne Fine
Robert James Anderson and Trina Marie Knapp McLaughlin
Jacob Alexander Villar and Alexandra Kyriaki Tzagakis
Ashley Marie Kline and Ashley Nicole Way
John Kyle Blazer and Cynthia Nicole Day
Billy Keith Pickett, II and Kristi Marie Jordan
Jeremiah Keith Dick and Morgan Shea Price
Jackie Lynn Hux and Erin Louise Laws Long
John Ralph Oliver and Diamond Pearl Ahrens
Steven Carl Hill and Belinda Fay Massuch Harris
Tyler Duane Coffey and Greta Alyse Mills
Johnny Wayne Clark and Leann Marie Di Emma
Christopher Ray Stokely and Sarah Ann Harrell
Jonas Zachariah Atwell Amy Nicole Blankenship
Shawn Michael Hilley and Jessica Donna Exmeyer Steadman
Michael Floyd Haines and Elizabeth Yvonne Rappa Heise
Kevin Lee Browning, Jr. Eva Loretta Collins
Michael Pearce Brown and Octavia Ann Phillips
Kevin Ray Woudstra, Jr. and Cynthia Leann Styles
Aaron Joseph Turner and Brea Kyann Hunter
James Lee Hodge and Christina Marie Matthews
Jerry D. Parks and Lena Luprenta Willis Renfroe
Kian Taylor and Whitney Michelle McIntyre
