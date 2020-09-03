James Lewis Guthrie and Misty Breanne Grant

David G. Johns and Desiree Lynn Schoreck Sloan

Jordan Scott Crumbley and Lekisha Leann McNabb

William James Whitted and Brenda Doreen Ogle

Randy Eugene Ball and Tabbatha Nicole Goins Carver

Trevor Joseph Vincent and Haylee Lashea Ramsey

Jordan David Hulsbos and Sakenya Antonette Bisard

James Anthony Avila and Delilah Shane Avila

Scott Jeremy Peters and Chrystal Marie Crowe

Seth Marvin Lovell and Caitlin Corinne Ramsey

Keith Irwin Monn and Cheryl Ann Gann Parks

Stephen Duane Dekoning and Brittany Dane Clark Morrison

Joseph Steven Russon and Kathryn Lynn Deptula

David Flench and Carly Howard Staples

Tony Allen Cox and Jennifer Lynn Cox

Maxwell Grayson Laughter and Lindsey Sarah McMillan

Darren Dee Dubey and Sylvia Carolyn Evans Barlowe

