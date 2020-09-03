James Lewis Guthrie and Misty Breanne Grant
David G. Johns and Desiree Lynn Schoreck Sloan
Jordan Scott Crumbley and Lekisha Leann McNabb
William James Whitted and Brenda Doreen Ogle
Randy Eugene Ball and Tabbatha Nicole Goins Carver
Trevor Joseph Vincent and Haylee Lashea Ramsey
Jordan David Hulsbos and Sakenya Antonette Bisard
James Anthony Avila and Delilah Shane Avila
Scott Jeremy Peters and Chrystal Marie Crowe
Seth Marvin Lovell and Caitlin Corinne Ramsey
Keith Irwin Monn and Cheryl Ann Gann Parks
Stephen Duane Dekoning and Brittany Dane Clark Morrison
Joseph Steven Russon and Kathryn Lynn Deptula
David Flench and Carly Howard Staples
Tony Allen Cox and Jennifer Lynn Cox
Maxwell Grayson Laughter and Lindsey Sarah McMillan
Darren Dee Dubey and Sylvia Carolyn Evans Barlowe
