Alexander Sebastian Anders and Destiny Loren Ford

Travis Logan Charles Risner and Amanda Sue Sutphin

Dakota Lee Riddle and Hillary Opal Ann Hill

Christopher Lee Keifer and Sheila Faye Williamson Barnett

Collin Rolen Woody and Jennifer Turner

James Haney Cothran and Mary Marie Tuley Wardlow

Courtney Ryon Godsell and Victoria Lynn Paul

Joe D. Askew and Jackye Shuttle Large

Mitchell Chad Proffitt and Teresa Gail Proffitt Fox

Calvin Joseph Vanstratum, III and Savannah Brooke Strange

William John Helms and Bobbie Jo Peters

John Andre Abbott and Ashley Nicole Williams

Christopher Joe Courtney and Mary Elizabeth Fine

Bradley Todd Sperling and Brittany Gloria Reed

Alonza Monterio Miranda and Loren Elizabeth Smith Roberts

Gerald Anthony Lagalo and Valerie Jean Hall

Breanna Nicole Kraft and Nancy Ann Paris

Joseph Thomas Ferguson and Lyndsey Morgan Clark

Jason Lee Butler and Miranda Nichole Shepherd Whipple

David Joseph Hart and Victoria Anna Czarnecki

Hunter Michael Cameron and Kassidee Nicole Young

John Parker Blodgett and Tessa Madison Miller

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.