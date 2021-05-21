Alexander Sebastian Anders and Destiny Loren Ford
Travis Logan Charles Risner and Amanda Sue Sutphin
Dakota Lee Riddle and Hillary Opal Ann Hill
Christopher Lee Keifer and Sheila Faye Williamson Barnett
Collin Rolen Woody and Jennifer Turner
James Haney Cothran and Mary Marie Tuley Wardlow
Courtney Ryon Godsell and Victoria Lynn Paul
Joe D. Askew and Jackye Shuttle Large
Mitchell Chad Proffitt and Teresa Gail Proffitt Fox
Calvin Joseph Vanstratum, III and Savannah Brooke Strange
William John Helms and Bobbie Jo Peters
John Andre Abbott and Ashley Nicole Williams
Christopher Joe Courtney and Mary Elizabeth Fine
Bradley Todd Sperling and Brittany Gloria Reed
Alonza Monterio Miranda and Loren Elizabeth Smith Roberts
Gerald Anthony Lagalo and Valerie Jean Hall
Breanna Nicole Kraft and Nancy Ann Paris
Joseph Thomas Ferguson and Lyndsey Morgan Clark
Jason Lee Butler and Miranda Nichole Shepherd Whipple
David Joseph Hart and Victoria Anna Czarnecki
Hunter Michael Cameron and Kassidee Nicole Young
John Parker Blodgett and Tessa Madison Miller
