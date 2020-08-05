William Joseph Dandrea and Korie Michelle Myers
Donald Lee Tabor and Karen Denise Hairfeild Gibson
Phillip Lynn Hubbard and Shauna Elizabeth Valentine
Johnny Hugh Gambrel and Crystal Dawn Mayes Warden
John Christopher Sweet and Alicia Leanna Robinson Webb
Hunter McFadden James and Chelsea Jean Wilson
Joseph Bradley Stuart and Jessica Nicole Green
Zachary Blade Magourik and Jaylin Ambrelle Pack
Austin Michael Workman and Haleigh Jo Vance
David Leonard Shannon and Mykalla Leann Lewis Pickett
Justin Kenneth Hartsell and Rebecca Lynn Godfrey
Robert James Ford and Ashley Dawn Scheffers
Dale Matthew Holt and Judy Elaine Kirk
Gabriel Robert Ford and Chloe Montez Coppock
Tony Lynn Daniels and Elizabeth Phillips Stinnett
Thomas Brian Church and Kendra Scotlyn Wilds
Ezekiel Lee Thompson and Krista Leann James
Peter Nicholas Mariolis and Brittaney Aurelia Bowles
Gary Williams, Jr. and Kimberly Ann Ledford Gianetti
Alex Coe Driskill and Samantha Marie Lane
Michael Dylan Farley and Ashley Marie Layman
Robert Shannon Thomas and Cynthia Leann Styles
C.D. Marlowe and Rachel Lorraine Godsave
