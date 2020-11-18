Christopher Nathan Conley and Hannah Elizabeth Rowland
Nathan Robert Ponder and Brianna Elizabeth Sluder
James E. Burrowes and Melissa Ann Steele Otto
Joe W. Williams, Jr. and Mary Ann Scarcella
Jason Eli Quinn and Misty Dawn Roberts
Timothy Roger Haerther and Laura Vivian Proper
Michael M. Mathey and Jennifer A. Boland
Jason William Heller and Julia Carole Ammons
James Vincent Haslup, Jr. and Deborah Lynne Proctor Hubbard
Andrew Paul Rockafellow and Marlene Catherine McCarthy
Willie Ray Stokely and Cortnee Sara Pack
Craig Jacob Mayer and Amanda R. Kromm
Cody Lynn Hance and Heather Jane Webb
James Joshua Briggs and Catherine Danielle Bryant
Gary Dean Day and Ulrike Turner Weber
Justin Trey Eatman and Andrea Nicole Williamson
James Parker Weaver and Chelsy Nicole Bradley Presnell
Phillip A. Cook and Hilary M. Hyde
Steven Sean Leatherwood and Kesha Leann Campbell
Tyler James Mace and Natasha Lynn Handley
Austin Alexander Hawk and Rachel Lynn England
Anthony Edd Ramsey and Sandy Jo Austin Loyd
Eric Christopher Smith and Taylor Marie Smith Crowder
Bobby Scott Pennington and April Nicole Bullington
Cody Lane Hembree and Carlee Rhea Crum
Patrick Thomas Brown and Chelsea Rae Adams
Marc Cameron Morgan and Olivia Ariel Marie Walker
Jerry Wesley Sweeten and Lori Maddron Smith Maddron
Brannon Hesley Duncan and Edie Jo Bellew
Erik J. Beakey and Ileana Maria Lopez
William Thomas Mascara and Kailey Anne Buckholz
Jerry Ray Wiand and Tiffany Nicole Rowe Hause
JY Sepulveda and Heather Michelle Labarr Sproles
Edward Robert Sutton and Andrea Leshea McCarthy Hance
Steve Kelnith Hale and Molly Kaytlynn Hall
Yusnier Borrego and Jaclyn Kay Thetford
Richard Louis Kincheloe and Leslie Ann Stepp Johnson
Lattie Wade Burgin and Miranda Leeann Hurst
Quincy Peabo Ramsey and Marissa Kayleen Elliot
Dylan Shane Norton and Ashley Danielle Mihalek
James Robert Reed and McKala Nicole Fox
