Oren Richard Walker and Allison Nicole Overholt
Josiah Edward Brown and Tesia Marie Barner
Alexander Hernandez and Haylee Nicole Williams
Travis Benjamin Bond and Kaitlin Michelle Palmer
Buck Edward Wagner and Shania Lynn Cody
Hasmukhbhai Patel and Harsidaben Patel
Francisco Torres Campos and Haley Dawn Smith
Jack Allen Kyker and Maria Aurora Campos Nuci
Steven O'Malley Leslie and Kristian Fox Lindsey
Michael Dexter Hance and Ronnie G. McGaha
Tommy Joe Sams and Kheeana Dree Gilmer
Tyler Dewayne Morris and Deianaira Marie Samsel
William Randall Reece and Jessica Nicole Taylor
Jesse Scott Mitchell James and Gwendolyn Annette Presnell Paris
Jesse Lee Perkey and Masie Noella Presnell Frazier
Lynn Edward Fillers and Della Sue Belt Harmon
George Benjamin Conkin and Amanda Marie Good
Michael Dale France and Tammy Sue Lovin
Cody Dwayne Bailey and Chanda Carol Lee Woody
Robert Earl Atkinson and Ashley Smith Outlaw
Shawn Lee Messer and Amy Allen Gray Burchette
