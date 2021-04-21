Oren Richard Walker and Allison Nicole Overholt

Josiah Edward Brown and Tesia Marie Barner

Alexander Hernandez and Haylee Nicole Williams

Travis Benjamin Bond and Kaitlin Michelle Palmer

Buck Edward Wagner and Shania Lynn Cody

Hasmukhbhai Patel and Harsidaben Patel

Francisco Torres Campos and Haley Dawn Smith

Jack Allen Kyker and Maria Aurora Campos Nuci

Steven O'Malley Leslie and Kristian Fox Lindsey

Michael Dexter Hance and Ronnie G. McGaha

Tommy Joe Sams and Kheeana Dree Gilmer

Tyler Dewayne Morris and Deianaira Marie Samsel

William Randall Reece and Jessica Nicole Taylor

Jesse Scott Mitchell James and Gwendolyn Annette Presnell Paris

Jesse Lee Perkey and Masie Noella Presnell Frazier

Lynn Edward Fillers and Della Sue Belt Harmon

George Benjamin Conkin and Amanda Marie Good

Michael Dale France and Tammy Sue Lovin

Cody Dwayne Bailey and Chanda Carol Lee Woody

Robert Earl Atkinson and Ashley Smith Outlaw

Shawn Lee Messer and Amy Allen Gray Burchette

