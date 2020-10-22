Michael Anthony Hamilton and Ashley Lane Whisenhunt
James Henry Saltzman and Edna Sue Gibson Freeman
Kyle N. Blakeman and Rachelle Marie Bowen
John Larry Lore and Crystal Lynn Reynolds
John Chris Miller and Rebecca Sunshine Lovell Keller
Jerome Cofield, Sr. and Santana Alesh Woodard
Robert Craig Campbell and Ashley Renee Woody
Ricky Eugene Nuzum and Brandy Ellen Cook
Rocky Lynn Worex and Lori Carlene Williams
Steven Wayne Johnson and Tiffany Maye Antunez Shoemaker
Richard Michael Pearsall and Jennifer Lynn Swift Shaw
Nicolas Scott Judd and Kara Corin Strickland
Matthew Drake Scott and Haley Leighann Styles
Doyle Ambers Shelton, Jr. and April Caroline Lankford
Eric Shane Morie and Selena Ann Owens
William Jody Ball and Amber Lashea Wilds
James Eugene Brown and Cathy Lynn Smelcer
Brock Tanner Zadrozny and Ashley Nicole Murphy
Casey Dee Dunn and Miyuki Matthews
Stephen Charles Shepherd and Henna Lee Compton
Daniel Lennie James and Kimberly Sheree Ball
William Martin Ivory and Cynthia Grace Erby Wilds
Austin Taylor Ford and Hannah Allen
Dyllan Eugene Crum and Anna Nell Hooper
Josue Caleb Torres and Jasmine Guzman
Donald Travis Worley and Kellye Roelene Sweeten Hall
Dru Bronko Michael Sikorski and Ashley Renee Benavides
Tyler Isaiah Green and Dana Sashea Gentry
Ronald Thomas Hill and Patsy Hixon Seeber
Justin Walter Eidet and Amanda Carol English
Aaron Farrell Hayes and Cassidy Annalee McMahan
William Travis Lee Lunsford and Kaylyn Elaine Munsey
Anthony Wayne Cook and Cleo Aileen Strange McGaha
Terry Franklin Mooney and Linda Lee Plumb Beebe
