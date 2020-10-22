Michael Anthony Hamilton and Ashley Lane Whisenhunt

James Henry Saltzman and Edna Sue Gibson Freeman

Kyle N. Blakeman and Rachelle Marie Bowen

John Larry Lore and Crystal Lynn Reynolds

John Chris Miller and Rebecca Sunshine Lovell Keller

Jerome Cofield, Sr. and Santana Alesh Woodard

Robert Craig Campbell and Ashley Renee Woody

Ricky Eugene Nuzum and Brandy Ellen Cook

Rocky Lynn Worex and Lori Carlene Williams

Steven Wayne Johnson and Tiffany Maye Antunez Shoemaker

Richard Michael Pearsall and Jennifer Lynn Swift Shaw

Nicolas Scott Judd and Kara Corin Strickland

Matthew Drake Scott and Haley Leighann Styles

Doyle Ambers Shelton, Jr. and April Caroline Lankford

Eric Shane Morie and Selena Ann Owens

William Jody Ball and Amber Lashea Wilds

James Eugene Brown and Cathy Lynn Smelcer

Brock Tanner Zadrozny and Ashley Nicole Murphy

Casey Dee Dunn and Miyuki Matthews

Stephen Charles Shepherd and Henna Lee Compton

Daniel Lennie James and Kimberly Sheree Ball

William Martin Ivory and Cynthia Grace Erby Wilds

Austin Taylor Ford and Hannah Allen

Dyllan Eugene Crum and Anna Nell Hooper

Josue Caleb Torres and Jasmine Guzman

Donald Travis Worley and Kellye Roelene Sweeten Hall

Dru Bronko Michael Sikorski and Ashley Renee Benavides

Tyler Isaiah Green and Dana Sashea Gentry

Ronald Thomas Hill and Patsy Hixon Seeber

Justin Walter Eidet and Amanda Carol English

Aaron Farrell Hayes and Cassidy Annalee McMahan

William Travis Lee Lunsford and Kaylyn Elaine Munsey

Anthony Wayne Cook and Cleo Aileen Strange McGaha

Terry Franklin Mooney and Linda Lee Plumb Beebe

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.