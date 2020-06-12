Dean Allan Guggenberger and Lorie Lynn Ford Kuhnau

Jeffery Wayne Owens and Whittney Lashea Fraley

Michael Shane Chrisman and Janey Lynn Rouse

Richard Dominick Ortiz and Michelle Lee Moyer

Gregory Keith Hazelwood and Angela Marie Rice Shelton

Joshah Aaron Dewey and Melissa Lee Green

Justin David Kihnel and Sarah Marie Hopkins

Glenn Wesley Ford and Mallory Rae Smith

Joshua Eric Landry and Kirsten Michelle Duchaine

Robert Matthew Nelson and Rebecca Ann Black

Rusty Silis Patterson and Candy Jo Phillips

Chad William Manning and Brittany Kaye Hall

Matthew James Turnmire and McKenzie Paige Justice

Shan Curtis Bryant and Chelsea Shawntel Meigs Hannon

Johnny Keith Sutton and Peggy McKinney

Desmond Mathew Gorrell and Taylor Madison Youell

Brendon Kody McCarter and Emily Joan Baker

